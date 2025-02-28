BJP to retain Nashik guardian minister’s post, snubs Shinde

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to cede the Nashik guardian minister’s post to the Shiv Sena, adding to a string of setbacks for Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra, is assigning the post to water resources minister Girish Mahajan, to keep the reins of the Kumbh Mela, to be held in Nashik in 2027, with the party. Mumbai, India - November 6, 2017: Cabinet Minister for Water Resources Girish Mahajan interact to media during press conferance at his resedient in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 6, 2017.(Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The deadlock over the Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the Raigad guardian minister’s post continues.

Senior BJP leaders said the leadership is firm on their decision not to grant the Nashik guardian minister’s post to the Sena. “The leadership has already cleared Mahajan’s name to handle the preparations of the Kumbh Mela as he had led the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2015,” said a party leader.

The BJP’s stand became evident on Wednesday, when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting for the Kumbh preparations. Mahajan was the only minister at the meeting, where it was decided that an independent authority would be set up for the religious event.

Asked to comment on his appointment as guardian minister, a cautious Mahajan said an official announcement was yet to be made. “It should be considered as true only after the chief minister announces it. I checked with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and found that he has not announced any decision so far.”

Sena minister from Nashik Dadaji Bhuse, who was keen on the post, said the decision was the prerogative of the chief minister and it would be accepted by all. When Shinde was asked to comment, he said, “It will be resolved very soon. We have resolved most issues unanimously and this one will also be resolved accordingly,” he told the media.

As far as Raigad is concerned, the BJP leadership wants the Sena and NCP leadership to sort out the impasse amicably.

It was Shinde who forced Fadnavis to stay the appointment of the NCP’s Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad district and the BJP’s Girish Mahajan as guardian minister of Nashik, just 24 hours after the list of guardian ministers was released on January 19. Sena ministers Bharat Gogawale and Dada Bhuse had staked their claim to these coveted positions, respectively.

On Thursday, Gogawale repeated his claim to the Raigad guardian minister’s position. “Today, the issue (Nashik guardian minister’s post) is likely to be resolved. At the same time, the Raigad issue is expected to be resolved. Following the people’s wish, Bharatseth (Gogawale) will get the position.”

The NCP has seven MLAs from Nashik district, the maximum for any district, but the party was willing to trade Nashik in exchange for Raigad, party insiders revealed. However, Raigad has been a bone of contention between the Sena and NCP owing to the rivalry between Gogawale and Sunil Tatkare, state NCP president and MP from Raigad. Aditi is Tatkare’s daughter and is a two-time MLA from Shrivardhan assembly constituency in Raigad district, while four-time MLA Gogawale represents Mahad assembly constituency in the same district.