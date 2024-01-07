Finland has increased the financial requirement for Schengen visas

Planning a trip to Finland? There’s an important update in the visa application process that you need to know about before getting all your documentation together. The minimum daily financial requirement, which is key to your travel process and budgeting has gone up from €30 (INR 2,737) to €50 (INR 4,560), starting January 2024. Aiming to optimise immigration and avoid overstays, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it mandatory to provide evidence of sponsorship or accommodation throughout their stay. It is important to note that those who will be staying for a shorter duration than the average will need to show a high daily balance in their bank to qualify for the visa.

A Schengen visa serves as a permit to enter 23 of the 27 EU member countries, as well as Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. These changes are expected to streamline the visa application process.