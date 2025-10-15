From Ayodhya to Assam: The many faces of Diwali across India

From Ayodhya’s record-breaking sea of diyas to Varanasi’s sacred glow, from Rajasthan’s royal palaces to Amritsar’s shimmering Golden Temple, and Assam’s mystical Kali Puja — Diwali across India is a spectacle of faith, light, and legacy. It’s where age-old rituals meet drone shows, and tradition dances with technology — illuminating not just the night sky, but the spirit of celebration itself. Here’s a lowdown on how India celebrates Diwali in all its dazzling diversity. Over 28 lakh diya's will lit up Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebrations on October 19 (File photo: Deepak Gupta/HT ) Ayodhya

Ayodhya during the Deepotsav 2024 (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

In Ayodhya, after setting two Guinness World Records in 2024 – for 25.12 lakh diyas and for 1,121 persons performing the Saryu Aarti – the Uttar Pradesh Government has now set a target of lighting over 28 lakh diyas to surpass its previous records. On October 19, diyas will illuminate the Ram Ki Paidi, for the first time at Laxman Kila Ghat, and all across the temple town. The drone and laser show remain the highlight of the event.

National Award-winning author Yatindra Mishra and member of royal family of Ayodhya gives us the glimps of Diwali in Lord Ram's birthplace

National Award-winning author Yatindra Mishra, who hails from the royal family of Ayodhya, says, “The grand celebration of Diwali has always been a part of the tradition here, just as it was in Ayodhya when Lord Ram returned on this day to grand celebrations. The five-day set, which starts with Kuber Puja on Dhanteras, is very special. Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Hanuman, followed by Diwali, Jamghat, and the 56-Bhog of Annakoot, culminating with Bhai Dhooj. In royal families earlier, we used to perform khajana puja, but now only traditional puja is conducted with full rituals.” Nearest airport: Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Varanasi

The Maa Annapurna and Lord Kuber Temple in Varanasi will open for five days on Dhanteras (October 18) (Photo: Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Known as the oldest living city, Varanasi witnesses a unique tradition where on Dhanteras, the temple of Maa Annapurna and Lord Kuber, located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, is opened for just five days once a year, attracting over one lakh devotees daily. Kashi Mishra, the manager of the temple, explains, “People throng the temple from a day before and wait for this special occasion to seek blessings from both deities. The khajana, a coin offering, is distributed to the devotees, after which people begin their Dhanteras shopping. This time, we have ten lakh coins. Devotees from not just Varanasi but from different cities and even abroad come for this special occasion. The Ganga Aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat is also more elaborate on Diwali day, but this is the mother of all occasions.” Nearest airport: Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Jaipur-Udaipur

Overview of Jaipur from Nahargarh Fort (Photo: PTI)

In Rajasthan, the royal tradition and majestic forts make the Diwali celebrations special, and the well-lit palaces create a sight to behold.

Actor and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury gives us a glimpse of celebrations in Jaipur and Udaipur

Ishq Vish (2003) -fame actor and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury says, “Jaipur is like a dream during Diwali, a place you always want to return to. The city is full of lights, diyas, and rangoli, especially the old part. Johari Bazaar, the City Palace, and Hawa Mahal are all lit up, creating a wonderful festive atmosphere. There are local processions all over the place and numerous events. And, if you are invited by one of the royal families, then it’s heaven!” Regarding Udaipur, she adds, “Everything is lit up and reflecting on the lake, which is a sight to behold. Unlike the buzzing energy of Jaipur, Udaipur is very calm but equally magical and stunning.” Nearest aiport: Jaipur International Airport, Maharana Pratap Airport Guwahati

Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Actor Kangan Baruah Nangia, who will next be seen in Real Kashmir Food Club, says, “I hail from Margherita, Assam. Here, unlike Lakshmi Puja, the Assamese Diwali coincides with ‘Saraka Puja’ or ‘Kali Puja’. At the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, the Kali Puja is celebrated with grand rituals and powerful tantric traditions. One will see processions, chanting, and offerings throughout the night.”

Actor Kangan Baruah Nangia gives us the glimps of celebrations in Assam (Instagram)

She further explains that in many Assamese homes, people worship Goddess Lakshmi a few days before Diwali, on the full moon day of Kati (Kartik Purnima), known locally as Laxmi Puja. On Diwali night, people perform Kali Puja, worshipping Goddess Kali, especially in places like Guwahati, Nagaon, and Dibrugarh. She adds, “In rural areas, people often make bamboo lamps and decorations instead of plastic ones. Folk songs and Bihu-style performances sometimes accompany the festive evenings.” Nearest airport: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Kolkata

Actor Bidita Bag gives us the glimpse of the Diwali in Kolkata (Instagram)

In West Bengal, Diwali celebrations take the form of Kali Puja, which is performed at major temples, pandals in different localities, and on a large scale in homes. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017) fame actor Bidita Bag elaborates, “For some, it is bigger than the Durga Puja celebrations performed at their home or temple. Community puja is held at small pandals where idols of Maa Kali are placed with dak-dakini (spirits), often with traditional themes like caves or forests, and people visit in large numbers." The actor explains, “Temples like Tarapeeth and Kankalitala, where tantrik puja is performed, are full of devotees. At some places, sacrifices are also held, while some offer symbolic sacrifices of vegetables and fruits. It’s a very significant night for ‘rajsik’, ‘tamsik’, and ‘tantrik’ pujas, and such sadhaks (devotees) come in large numbers. On Bhoot Chaturdashi, a day before Diwali, 14 types of saags are prepared and offered with 14 diyas to ancestors. We perform puja at home and visit pandals as well.” Nearest airport: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Amritsar

Bandi Chor Diwas celebrations at Golden Temple, Amritsar on Diwali day (Instagram)