How to do a romantic underwater proposal on Valentine's Day

Folks shout it out from the rooftops, say it with a ring in a cake, have it streamed from a banner on an aeroplane or along the face of a high-rise building and more. And if you want to share your feelings differently, too, how about doing that under the water? That's right. Popping the question to someone as you dive into the blue is a hot trend. Ahead of World Propose Day 2024 tomorrow this could be you being surprised by your partner. And you can also earmark these pointers for Valentine's Day.



1) GEAR UP

No flouncy dresses and tuxedos here. Since you will be underwater there's little room for dressing up. So like it or not, a swimsuit and diving gear are a must.



2) GESTURES WILL MATTER

Since you can't speak under the water, your hands and other gestures will have to do the talking. You could also have a small waterproof banner on which you write the question out and unfold that in front of her.



3) FILM IT

Of course, the moment must be recorded for posterity. Have an overhead camera zoom into you diving into the water. Also, tell her you need to take an instructor on your dive and let him shoot the footage of the whole proposal.



4) HOLD ONTO THE RING

There's every chance that the ring could slip into the water and be lost forever, so have it clasped to the box and have the box tied to you so that you don't lose your hold on it.



5) DAY OF ROMANCE AND FUN

The underwater proposal doesn't have to be just about the dive itself. Instead, plan a whole day of romantic activities after that, like a sunset candle-lit beach dinner, stroll on the sands, beachy selfies, etc.

Wat-er romantic way to say ‘marry me!'(Shutterstock)