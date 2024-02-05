 Is the Aurora Borealis officially the most sought-after experience in 2024? - Hindustan Times
Is the Aurora Borealis officially the most sought-after experience in 2024?

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2024 02:12 AM IST

A bucket list stape, the astronomical phenomena came out on top in a recent American travel technology company survey.

According to a survey commissioned by Expedia, 42% of Americans have claimed that they will prioritise chasing the Northern Lights in 2024 over other bucket list experiences. Searches for prime destinations like Canada, Finland and Norway have observed a historical increase, all going up in triple digits—Lapland in Finland (+370%), Canada’s Churchill (110%) and Alta in Norway (+100%).

Some other experiences on the survey included a tour of Egypt’s pyramids (36%) and a walk along the Great Wall of China (33%).
"Planning your Northern Lights adventure might feel like navigating uncharted territory, but we've made it easy for travelers to make this trip a reality," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "From Canada to Norway, the free guide shows where to stay for under $160 a night or how to bundle a whole trip together for under $1,500. There's even a photography guide to make sure you know how to capture the memory."

