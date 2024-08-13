Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora: Celebs and their monsoon getaways





The monsoon is in full swing and bollywood stars are jet-setting to exotic locales. From Kriti Sanon's tropical escape to Mrunal Thakur's cottagecore retreat, let's see what style cues we can steal from these celebrity getaways (source: instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is soaking up the sun and spreading tropical vibes with her latest Instagram posts. The actor is seen enjoying a serene beachside escape, dressed in a vibrant yellow floral dress that perfectly complements the bright, sunlit backdrop. Her breezy outfit, paired with casual flip-flops, exudes a relaxed yet chic vibe, making it an ideal choice for a day by the sea. The calm waves and clear skies in the background only add to the allure of her peaceful retreat, making her getaway look like a slice of paradise.

Kriti Sanon (source: instagram)

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is embracing the quiet charm of the Scottish countryside, where she’s been spotted surrounded by fields of lavender and sunflowers. With puffy clouds overhead, her surroundings are nothing short of idyllic. Thakur looks effortlessly stylish in a navy blue midi dress, paired with a cozy shrug, embodying cottage core. The picturesque setting captures the simple pleasures of life.

Mrunal Thakur (source: instagram)





Malaika Arora



Malaika Arora has taken her sophisticated style to the streets of Paris, where she’s enjoying a luxurious getaway. The fashion icon was recently seen in a stylish white cord set that perfectly matched the elegance of the Parisian backdrop. Her outfit, both trendy and timeless, reflects the chic ambiance of the city. Against the backdrop of iconic landmarks and cobblestone streets, Arora is reminding us why Paris is the ultimate fashion destination.