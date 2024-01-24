close_game
National Tourism Day: Bollywood actors share their must-visit place in 2024

National Tourism Day: Bollywood actors share their must-visit place in 2024

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 24, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Beaches that glow at night, tiger trails and heritage architecture — steal a page from the celeb bucket list

Must explore Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Orchha, Hampi: Pankaj Tripathi

On National Tourism Day, January 25, Bollywood stars' reveal the Indian travel hotspot for your bucket list
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi

The Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve in Bihar is in the Terai region of the Himalayas and it’s absolutely beautiful. Orchha, near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, is not on most of the lists either. And when you visit Hampi (Karnataka), it feels like you are transported to another era. You may find yourself asking, ‘Am I on a film set? How can such a place exist in 2024?’

Habalikhati beach for its bioluminescence: Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur


One of the most beautiful beaches of India, and one that I have longed to visit for long is Habalikhati beach in Odisha. Its unique feature is that it glows at night due to bioluminescence (light emitted by glow-worms and deep-sea fish at night).

Bring in the sunset with a djembe in Pushkar: Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait

What got me singing in this quaint little Rajasthani town was its Israeli settlement: long, bustling streets with Jewish food and joints with menus in Hebrew. At evening, people gather and bring in the sunset with a djembe (a West African drum), dancing away in joy. This is a fun ride, for something to see within India and yet is a whole different experience.

Tarkarli has long been on my bucket list: Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar

I definitely want to visit the Konkan belt, especially Tarkarli (Maharashtra), since I briefly contemplated learning scuba-diving. Since I am a foodie, too, I am looking forward to indulging in Malvani cuisine and shopping for kokum and cashews.

I treasure spots like Nagarhole: Dino Morea

Dino Morea
Dino Morea

We have some of the most beautiful forests in India. As a kid, I remember going to the Nagarhole Forest Reserve (Karnataka). The unexplored forest here is a spot I treasure. Be it Mudumalai, Bandipur (tiger reserves) or other forests leading up to the Tamil Nadu border, these unexplored jungles are stunning.

Those who love wildlife must go to Satpura: Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

Madhya Pradesh isn’t as highly rated as it should be. The Pachmarhi-Satpura area has incredible flora and fauna unique to central India. There are easy trek trails, teak forests, cascading waterfalls, sandy riverbanks and on safaris, one can spot tigers, too.

