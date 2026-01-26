25 years later, The Lord of the Rings is still driving tourism traffic to New Zealand

The first of the three, The Fellowship of the Ring , released in 2001, marking the 25th anniversary of the JRR Tolkien-penned reads' cinematic adaptation - a moment in time in its own right. This, naturally, makes 2026 quite a landmark year for the lot that grew up wrapped in the fantasy world's turmoil and victories.

The Lord of the Rings franchise is easily a slice of Hollywood history that has had a defining impact on many, creating a fandom that, without any exaggeration, is potentially going to last generations.

Besides multiple rewatch marathons, what this also marks, is a marked increase in the demand for New Zealand itineraries this year, as per a Travel Weekly report. But what's in New Zealand, those uninitiated into the LOTR cult may ask? Well, Hobbiton of course!

The Hobbiton movie set is a pretty key New Zealand tourist attraction located in Waikato. What it offers, is a real-life, immersive experience of the Shire from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. Spread across a 1,250-acre working farm, it features 44 permanent and incredibly detailed Hobbit holes offering tours and also the chance to go inside a Hobbit hole. Now this in itself explains why the fantasy-guzzling lot pack their bags to travel half-way across the world.

The aforementioned Travel Weekly report also asserts that the Hobbiton is in fact, "the most recognized New Zealand location among U.S. travelers," as shared to them by the New Zealand tourism board. As a matter of fact, stats as recent as from September 2025 reveal that one in five Americans who visited New Zealand in the year, did so, inspired by their love for The Lord of the Rings.

Hobbiton's general manager Shayne Forrest, shared with the publication, that about 600,000 visitors descended upon the very real make-believe world last year, with similar or exceeding projections for 2026.

The anniversary definitely has lots to do with the volume in footfall if custom tour operator Goway's stats are anything to go by. A 97-percent increase in LOTR-specific itineraries were recorded for June-December 2025, as compared to the same stretch for 2024.