Olympian and boxing world champion Mary Kom on visiting Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj: I’m Christian, but a believer

Having experienced the Mahakumbh for the first time and taking a holy dip, Olympian, six-time boxing world champion and former member of Rajya Sabha, Mangte Mary Kom is taking back a lot of positivity and a memorable experience. Mary Kom on her first visit to Mahakumbh, Prayagraj

Speaking to HT City, she says, “So many people come here and take a dip to wash the negative to become positive — that’s peoples’ belief. Being a Christian, I have not seen so much about the religion and culture. I have heard about it but never experienced it in my life. So, I came here to be a part of everything, experience the environment and took a dip in the cold water.”

Mary Kom with Hitesh Chaudhary, Tanu Jain and other on her visit to Prayagraj

She adds, “I am also a believer as Hindus and other people visiting the Mahakumbh are. I am lucky to be a part of it. The vibes here so positive, people here are crazy – in a positive way – see how not just Hindus but people from across the world of different faiths and beliefs have come and experienced the festival. Mujhe to bahut accha laga. My friend and business partner Hitesh Chaudhary told me this one is very special as such dates come after 144 years and got me here.”

She took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam with her friend Tanu Jain, a government official, and followed the process performed by her.

“I prayed for good health for myself, family and for my country. The year has started with a positive note by visiting here and I am taking back that positivity in whatever I will be doing. I am not going to fight any more in amateur boxing, but I will teach professionally,” she says.

She was amazed at the infrastructure and the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. “Attracting people from the entire global is such a huge achievement. I really want to congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath not just for the Mahakumbh but giving special attention towards sports and sportspersons,” she says on a signing off note.