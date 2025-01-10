Who would be Narendra Modi's first call after his happiest moment? PM answers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his mother would have been the first person he would call during his happiest moment. In the podcast, released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Narendra Modi recalled a conversation with his mother.(X/nikhilkamathco)

During his first podcast appearance on the "People by WTF" channel, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister was asked whom he would call after the happiest moment or event in his life. PM Modi replied, "My mother."

"If you think that there's an event tomorrow in your life that would make you the happiest, who would you call first?" asked Kamath.

To this, Prime Minister Modi replied, "I remember when I went to Lal Chowk in Srinagar to hoist the tricolour, our convoy was attacked in Punjab's Phagwara and shots were fired and 5-6 people were killed. Everyone was tense. At that time, it was challenging to hoist the Indian flag at Lal Chowk."

"After hoisting the flag, we came to Jammu and my first call from there was to my mother. For me, it was a moment of joy and I also thought that my mother would have been worried. Today, I understand the significance of that call. I haven't felt that way since then," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on childhood, politics and early life lessons

In his first podcast appearance, PM Modi spoke on various topics, including global conflicts, youth participation in politics, Modi's consecutive terms as prime minister, his early childhood and his relationship with his mother.

Modi reflected on a previous speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, stating, “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.”

“When I became the (Gujarat) chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, ‘I will not shy away from hard work’ and ‘I will not do anything for myself’ and ‘I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions’. This is my life's Mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God,” said PM Modi.

About his early life, struggles and lessons, Modi said, "I used to wash the clothes of all my family members. Because of that, I was allowed to go to the pond."