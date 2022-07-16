Home / India News / Historic day…’, says Yogi Aditynath as Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand expressway
Historic day…’, says Yogi Aditynath as Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand expressway

The 296-km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14,850 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 01:33 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that it is a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 296-km long Bundelkhand expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The chief minister said that the expressway will add a new dimension to the economy of Bundelkhand and the state.

Adding that the Bundelkhand expressway is a “live example of the development of the Bundelkhand region”, he said that it will give a new identity to the region and will turn out to be a path for industrial investment.

Adityanath further stated Bundelkhand has been provided development and ease of living after the BJP came to power in 2014.

The 296-km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14,850 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. The expressway will pass through seven districts, viz. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Also read: PM Modi to unveil Bundelkhand Expressway: 10 things to know about 296-km road

It also reduces travel time to Delhi from Chitrakoot by 40 percent - one could reach Delhi in six hours against 10 hours earlier.

The expressway is set to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region - resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people. The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2020.

The work on the expressway has been completed within 28 months. Meanwhile, the work on the creation of an industrial corridor in the Banda and Jalaun districts - next to the expressway has already begun.

