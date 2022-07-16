Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to unveil Bundelkhand Expressway shortly
india news

LIVE: PM Modi to unveil Bundelkhand Expressway shortly

The 296 kilometres-long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14,850 crore. The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by the prime minister in February 2020 and the construction was completed in 28 months.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur.&nbsp;(Twitter/PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur. (Twitter/PMO)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 11:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in a short while from now. He landed in Kanpur a short while ago. He is on the way to Jalaun to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) tweeted.

The 296 kilometres-long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14,850 crore rupees under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by the prime minister in February 2020 and the construction was completed in 28 months.

“Tomorrow, 16th July is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region. At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity,” PM Modi had tweeted on Friday.

ALSO READ: 10 things to know about 296-km road

“The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth,” he added.

The expressway originates in Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot and merges with Agra Lucknow expressway in Etawah. It reduces travel time to Delhi from Chitrakoot by 40%. One could reach Delhi in six hours against 10 hours earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi pm modi bundelkhand + 1 more
narendra modi pm modi bundelkhand
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out