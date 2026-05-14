Pujari, the King of Khitauli, found dead after violent rivalry in Bandhavgarh National Park

The Fallen Tiger Dynasty of Bandhavgarh: End of the Khitauli Kings The "fallen dynasty" of Bandhavgarh National Park marks the end of a legendary era in the Khitauli Zone, a territory once ruled by dominant Bengal tiger brothers, Pujari and Chota Bheem. Their combined presence brought years of stability to the region—a peace that has now fractured into a violent turf war. Pujari Tiger of bandhavgarh National Park (instagram/ siva.an.photography)

The Khitauli Lineage

The brothers maintained a stronghold over the region's resources, but their reign was defined by two distinct personalities:

Chota Bheem: The first pillar to fall. His untimely death created a massive territorial vacuum, destabilizing the power dynamics of the reserve.

Pujari (The King of Khitauli): A formidable 9-year-old male known for his unique, "priest-like" calm and famous sun-salutation poses at waterholes. While a strong fighter, he strategically avoided unnecessary clashes to maintain his reign.

The Collapse into a Conflict Zone

Chota Bheem's death transformed the once-stable Khitauli range into a contested battlefield. With the throne vulnerable, a fierce power struggle emerged between three dominant males:

Pujari: Fighting to defend his family's traditional boundaries.

D1 (also known as B1): The aggressive, highly territorial challenger.

Bahar Wala: A third male who pushed in to exploit the weakened borders.