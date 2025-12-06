Texture hunting is blowing up online, but what does it even mean?

If you are someone who is chronically online, you might have been told to disconnect from screens and go outside to experience the real world by “touching grass”. And now you can do that while making it a fulfilling activity. Texture hunting, the pastime activity of pressing non-toxic clay or a kneadable eraser against walls, manhole covers, locks and metal signs to lift a print into your notebook, has quietly turned into a travel micro-trend.



The trend went viral when creator @readinglolita shared a reel tracing textures and making prints during her trip to Barcelona with friends, earning over 5.9 million views. Texture hunting transforms walls, locks and old street signs into portable memories

In an era where “touching grass” has been repurposed from an online rebuke into a call for mindful presence, fingerprinting the world’s surfaces becomes a slow activity that makes you map the tactile personality of a place for memories or before it fades with time

What is the trend? Texture hunting is simple: kneadable eraser or non-toxic clay pressed on found surfaces, then inked and stamped into a journal. It’s a scavenger hunt for patterns like the cracked paint of an old shopfront, the embossed letters on a railway gate, the saucer-sized rosette at a heritage cafe. Practitioners call it everything from texture hunting to texture stamping; to them, it’s a practice of noticing. As Erica Dias (@reynasgrey) explains, “I’ve always liked the idea of collecting souvenirs and journaling… I saw a reel, searched the hashtag texture hunting, and realised no one in Bombay was doing it at the time. So why not?”

What you need The kit is intentionally low-fi: a kneadable eraser or non-toxic clay (safer for surfaces), a portable ink pad, and a journal. Erica’s advice is practical: “Use a kneadable eraser or clay that’s non-toxic… sometimes the clay can stain or damage a surface if it’s not the right kind.” Keep the clay small for delicate details, she favours locks and small architectural flourishes, and bring patience.