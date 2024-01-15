The Jeddah Tower will soon take over as the tallest building in the world

Currently under construction in Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture is set to take over the Burj Khalifa by approximately 173 metres (568 feet). The tower initially began construction in 2013 by developer Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) and is set to feature a futuristic glass-clad exterior with a sloped façade, drawing inspiration from the folded fronts of desert palm trees. Guinness World Records has confirmed that the Jeddah Tower is expected to exceed to height of the Burj Khalifa after completion.

The mixed-used building will boast a Four Seasons hotel, the world’s tallest observation deck, corporate offices and residences and more. One of the main highlights of the design is a “three-petal footprint,” which creates an aerodynamic shape in residences reducing wind load—which is the pressure caused by the wind. Another highlight is the 10 meters per second speed of the dynamic lift that will operate within this structure.

