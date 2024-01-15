close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Trips Tours / The Jeddah Tower will soon take over as the tallest building in the world

The Jeddah Tower will soon take over as the tallest building in the world

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 04:03 PM IST

The mixed-used building will boast a Four Seasons hotel, the world’s tallest observation deck, corporate offices and residences and more.

Currently under construction in Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture is set to take over the Burj Khalifa by approximately 173 metres (568 feet). The tower initially began construction in 2013 by developer Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) and is set to feature a futuristic glass-clad exterior with a sloped façade, drawing inspiration from the folded fronts of desert palm trees.

Guinness World Records has confirmed that the Jeddah Tower is expected to exceed to height of the Burj Khalifa after completion.
Guinness World Records has confirmed that the Jeddah Tower is expected to exceed to height of the Burj Khalifa after completion.

The mixed-used building will boast a Four Seasons hotel, the world’s tallest observation deck, corporate offices and residences and more. One of the main highlights of the design is a “three-petal footprint,” which creates an aerodynamic shape in residences reducing wind load—which is the pressure caused by the wind. Another highlight is the 10 meters per second speed of the dynamic lift that will operate within this structure.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Guinness World Records has confirmed that the Jeddah Tower is expected to exceed to height of the Burj Khalifa after completion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On