Venice moves to limit tourist groups to 25 people starting this summer

Venice, the city dubbed the Queen of the Adriatic will be announcing a cap on the number of people allowed on tour groups to help the worsening over-tourism problem. This will go into effect on June 1 after approval from the city council. No more than 25 people will be allowed in Venice’s historic centre along with the islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.

In a statement explaining the same, the city’s tourism councillor Simone Venturini expanded on how it’ll help create a balance between the residents and the visitors of the city.

“It is a provision that is part of a broader framework of interventions aimed at improving and better managing tourism in Venice, thus guaranteeing a greater balance between the needs of those who live in the city, either as residents or as workers, and those who [come] to visit the city,” he said, adding, “give homogeneity to what already happens for visits to the city’s civic museums.”