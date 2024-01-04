close_game
Venice moves to limit tourist groups to 25 people starting this summer

Venice moves to limit tourist groups to 25 people starting this summer

HT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2024

In a bid to limit inbound footfall in the historic canal city, Venice will soon cap the number of individuals allowed on group tours to combat overtourism.

Venice, the city dubbed the Queen of the Adriatic will be announcing a cap on the number of people allowed on tour groups to help the worsening over-tourism problem. This will go into effect on June 1 after approval from the city council.

No more than 25 people will be allowed in Venice’s historic centre along with the islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.
No more than 25 people will be allowed in Venice's historic centre along with the islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.

If you are planning to travel in a big group this summer, no more than 25 people will be allowed in Venice’s historic centre along with the islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.

In a statement explaining the same, the city’s tourism councillor Simone Venturini expanded on how it’ll help create a balance between the residents and the visitors of the city.

“It is a provision that is part of a broader framework of interventions aimed at improving and better managing tourism in Venice, thus guaranteeing a greater balance between the needs of those who live in the city, either as residents or as workers, and those who [come] to visit the city,” he said, adding, “give homogeneity to what already happens for visits to the city’s civic museums.”

