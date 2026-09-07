Wimbledon clamps down on influencers after US Open drama

The ongoing US Open made waves for off-court distractions, with content creators causing mayhem in the stands. Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return to Belgium�s Elise Mertens in their women's singles third round tennis match on day seven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 5, 2026. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (AFP)

From ring lights and camera flashes during live play to loud noises in the middle of crucial points, tennis stars like Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka publicly called out the behaviour, urging attendees to respect basic court etiquette.

Match starts were even delayed on multiple occasions as rowdy influencers had to be reprimanded by officials.

The US Open organisers drew intense flak for granting official media passes to nearly 100 content creators alongside traditional journalists.

Having witnessed the chaos at Flushing Meadows, Wimbledon has stepped in to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself at the All England Club.

According to the Press Association, Wimbledon will refrain from creating any special press category or issuing media credentials for influencers and content creators.

The All England Club plans to strictly confiscate items like ring lights, portable tripods, and disruptive filming equipment brought into the stands.

Known for its strict white-dress code and quiet court decorum, Wimbledon officials confirmed they are holding firm on classic tournament etiquette to keep the focus entirely on the sport.