Zayn Malik, Harry Styles: Celebrity lookalike contests see global surge after Timothée Chalamet's clones go viral

If you thought having multiple different Timothee Chalamet's in the heart of New York was the only time there would be a celebrity lookalike convention, you were thankfully, really wrong! In an extremely probable turn of events, a wave of celebrity lookalike contests has swept across major cities worldwide. The Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest that took place in New York on October 27 was the catalyst for this wave of celebrity impersonations. The event, which Chalamet himself surprised attendees by crashing, went viral and inspired other fans to recreate the fun in their own cities. Inspired by the success, a myriad of lookalike contests have begun popping up in cities from Dublin to London. This includes but is not limited to Paul Mescal, Jeremy Allen White, Zayn Malik, Dev Patel, and even Harry Styles. Harry Styles and Zayn Malik lookalike contests

The Paul Mescal lookalike contest in Dublin

Winner of the Paul Mescal contest - Jack Wall O’Reilly

On a chilly Thursday afternoon in Dublin, Ireland, dozens of young Irish men gathered at Smithfield Square to compete for the extravagant prize of 20 euros (or three pints of beer) and a pair of stylish shorts. Contestants donned outfits that mirrored Mescal’s casual yet distinctive style, which typically includes short Gaelic football shorts, a cosy jacket or sweater and wired earbuds. The competition even encouraged participants to emulate Mescal’s unique mannerisms, with 25-year-old Jack Wall O’Reilly ultimately emerging as the winner. O'Reilly not only mimicked the actor's fashion but also nailed his body language, even reciting lines from Mescal's famous role in Normal People.

The Jeremy Allen White and Zayn Malik lookalike contest in NYC

In the wake of Chalamet’s contest another contest began its inception — flyers appeared for Bear star Jeremy Allen White's lookalike competition. Scheduled for November 17 in Washington Square Park — the same location as the Chalamet contest — the prize for the best Jeremy Allen White lookalike will reportedly include two packs of cigarettes and a 7-day MetroCard.

Later that day, another event will take place in Brooklyn but it's not an actor who makes the cut this time; the contest will be based on the looks of famous One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The prize? A free tattoo, courtesy of one tattoo artist in the area. The event, which has already gained significant attention, has an online invitation with over 340 people marked as attending.

Dev Patel lookalike contest in San Francisco

On November 10, fans of actor Dev Patel will have their turn with a lookalike contest — this time the prize is a whopping $50 along with a Monkey Man statue — with respect to Patel's most recent controversial film.

Harry Styles lookalike contest in London

If you thought all the 1D fanatics were centred in America, you've forgotten about the obsession the Brists have with Harry Styles. British journalist Katrina Mirpuri hopped on the lookalike bandwagon with a UK-specific celebrity — Harry Styles — at the forefront. The contest will be held this Saturday in Soho Square, and while the details of the price remain unknown, reports claim that there will be some major awards for the winners along with a special prize for the ‘worst’ lookalike.

With all of these lookalike contests gaining unprecedented popularity in the West, it's only a matter of time before India has its very own Bollywood version!