Try fragrance layering to smell fabulous through the hot days

You may have bid goodbye to layering your clothes now that winter is over, but the term takes on a new meaning in the summer season. Try layering your perfume. This is a cool way to ensure the fragrance lasts longer and for you stay smelling great all through the hot day. This summer, spritz on multiple fragrances for a fun, olfactory experience (Shutterstock)

Mix and match

To put it simply, fragrance layering revolves around wearing multiple scents, applied one after to result in a stronger aroma that that can linger on for hours.

Use different perfumes to come up with your own signature scent (Shutterstock )



Another key advantage to this is to mix and match and come up with a novel aroma instead of buying new perfumes. Who knows, you may even land up creating your own signature scent!



How it’s done

The mood board here can be varied with different fragrances that come into play. Here are a few quick tips to note when you start layering:

1) Understand the fragrances and what they denote first. For instance, vanilla can go with mandarin orange or another citrusy or woody note like mahogany.

2) You can use different products such fragranced lotions with an attar, body oil or perfume.

3) Layering with light fragrances works best, but if you have a mix of fragrances, rule is to go from strong to light, allowing the first layer to settle before applying the next.

4) Avoid layering two heavy fragrances.

5) Different floral notes like neroli, geranium, lily of the valley and jasmine all make for a nice daytime mix. For a more intense aroma try mixing rose and oud.

6) Post a workout, spritz on aqua, green tea and a spicy note like cinnamon.