 Try fragrance layering to smell fabulous through the hot days - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Try fragrance layering to smell fabulous through the hot days

By Ismat Tahseen
Mar 28, 2024 01:51 PM IST

This go-to hack allows the aroma to last longer and may have you create your own signature scent.

You may have bid goodbye to layering your clothes now that winter is over, but the term takes on a new meaning in the summer season. Try layering your perfume. This is a cool way to ensure the fragrance lasts longer and for you stay smelling great all through the hot day.

This summer, spritz on multiple fragrances for a fun, olfactory experience (Shutterstock)
This summer, spritz on multiple fragrances for a fun, olfactory experience (Shutterstock)

Mix and match 

To put it simply, fragrance layering revolves around wearing multiple scents, applied one after to result in a stronger aroma that that can linger on for hours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Use different perfumes to come up with your own signature scent (Shutterstock )
Use different perfumes to come up with your own signature scent (Shutterstock )


Another key advantage to this is to mix and match and come up with a novel aroma instead of buying new perfumes. Who knows, you may even land up creating your own signature scent!


How it’s done

The mood board here can be varied with different fragrances that come into play. Here are a few quick tips to note when you start layering:

1) Understand the fragrances and what they denote first. For instance, vanilla can go with mandarin orange or another citrusy or woody note like mahogany.

2) You can use different products such fragranced lotions with an attar, body oil or perfume.

3) Layering with light fragrances works best, but if you have a mix of fragrances, rule is to go from strong to light, allowing the first layer to settle before applying the next.

4) Avoid layering two heavy fragrances.

5) Different floral notes like neroli, geranium, lily of the valley and jasmine all make for a nice daytime mix. For a more intense aroma try mixing rose and oud.

6) Post a workout, spritz on aqua, green tea and a spicy note like cinnamon.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Try fragrance layering to smell fabulous through the hot days
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On