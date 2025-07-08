UAE rolls out new Golden Visa offering lifetime residency for 23 lakh; sparks a meme fest online: ‘Omw to the bank!’

The Gulf nation has rolled out a new nomination-based Golden Visa system, a sharp pivot from the current model that demanded hefty investments in property or business. Under the new policy, Indians and citizens of Bangladesh can gain access to the visa by simply paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 which is roughly ₹23.3 lakhs. Previously, those seeking long-term UAE residency had to invest a minimum of AED 2 million ( ₹4.66 crore) in property. Selected individuals can be nominated and apply directly through the newly introduced program, with over 5,000 Indians expected to apply in the first three months, according to sources involved in the rollout. UAE rolls out new Golden Visa

India and Bangladesh have been chosen for the pilot phase, with Rayad Group, a UAE-based consultancy, leading the implementation in India. Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, called it a “golden opportunity” for Indian citizens to access the benefits of living and working in the Emirates long-term.

The meme fest begins

Social media had an instant and hilarious reaction. From fake passports to imagined bank loans, X was flooded with memes, jokes, and sarcasm. “Patriotism leaving my body as soon as I read Dubai is offering Golden Visa for ₹23L,” read one viral post. “I am already at the bank,” quipped another. One more comment said, “The news of UAE launching Golden Visa for 23 lacs is the IQ test for top 1% rich of India.” Another comment claimed, “What you can do with 1 Crore INR. In INR 23 lakhs you can get lifetime Golden Visa of DUBAI , and still 77 lakhs left to buy a sports car 😁.”

The UAE’s latest visa scheme has sparked a full-blown digital frenzy, with social media timelines flooded with memes. For many Indians stuck in the grind or dreaming of a life abroad, this new nomination-based Golden Visa isn’t just a trending topic, it might just be the golden escape they’ve been waiting for.