Looking for love before Valentine's Day? THESE crystals will hit the accelerator for you!

Doing the meditations, writing the affirmations, working on your self concept and making the conscious effort to put yourself out there? — but still no luck in love, eh? Maybe some materially rooted spiritual enablers is what you need to do the trick and land the love of your dreams. Read on! Looking for love before Valentine's Day descends upon us? These crystals could help accelerate the process!(Photo: The Gown Cleaner)

Rose Quartz

If there ever was a poster girl crystal for tightening the invisible red string tying you to your lover, it's her! Rose quartz is easily always the first crystal that comes to mind when talking about using harmless divinity to call love into your life. The energies rose quartz carries is that of opening up the heart, with healing, compassion and understanding, which are master tools when it comes to unfurling knots that may arise early on in equations which are treading the path of romance.

Amethyst

Next we have the much more moody and deep-running amethyst. Purple isn't exactly the 'colour of love', but this crystal in particular holds preventive energies which detours relationships, however nascent, from going sour. How you ask? It expunges the heart of negativities and promotes emotional balance. It also inculcates the wearer with a deep sense of understanding, both for oneself as well as the other party, which will make the quest for finding your one true love, that much more easier. It's main motto, is to uncomplicate.

Clear Quartz

Have you ever felt that you are one-hundred percent ready to fall head over heels in love but just aren't finding the opportunity (or the right partner) to live this dream out? Look no further than the quaint clear quartz. It essentially acts as an amplifier of the intentions you carry, energetically and spiritually putting you on the same wavelength as the love you desire. Using or wearing this crystal is much like downing a bottle of water right before you conclude your marathon sprint with a victory!

Green Aventurine

Green aventurine is lucky, yes. But the facet it really demonstrates its spiritual and magical prowess in, is when it comes to healing deep emotional wounds. You may feel like you have gotten over previous heartbreaks or the faces that caused them, but emotional scarring shows up in more covert ways than one. A major indicator could be an anxious attachment or avoidant style of dealing with potential romantic interests. Green aventurine puts into motion, healing from within, so that you can look for love from a place where you are already whole and fulfilled from within.

Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is a bit of an atypical pick for when it comes to 'love crystals'. That being said, the core nature of the crystal is to promote clear communication, understanding and honesty — both within yourself as well as how you deal with new faces and personalities you come across. What lapis lazuli does, is that it allows more of the kind of opportunities you are looking for, directly into your life. So if the romance of a lifetime is what you're really looking for, it's going to come knocking on your door soon enough with a lapis lazuli wrapped around your finger!

Ready to fast track your hunt for love?