Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat's relationship timeline amidst separation rumours

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat, one of Indian cricket's most cherished couples, are reportedly heading for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage. The couple, who have been living separately for several months, appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the rumours of their separation. Sources close to the family suggest that the two are no longer together, and the possibility of divorce seems imminent.

Sehwag and Aarti’s story began in the most unlikely way. They first met as children—Sehwag was seven, and Aarti was five—at a family wedding. Despite being distant cousins, their bond grew stronger, eventually turning into love. At the age of 21, Sehwag proposed to Aarti, and after three years of dating, they tied the knot on April 22, 2004. The wedding, held at the New Delhi residence of the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was a private affair conducted with high security, reflecting the couple’s desire for an intimate celebration.

The couple went on to build a life together, welcoming two sons, Aryavir in 2007 and Vedant in 2010. Aarti was a constant presence in Sehwag’s life, supporting him through the highs and lows of his illustrious cricket career. Together, they were often seen as a model couple, admired by fans and peers alike.

However, cracks in their relationship have now surfaced. Observant fans noticed that Sehwag’s recent Diwali posts featured his sons and mother but did not include Aarti, raising questions about the state of their marriage. Reports suggest that the couple has been living apart, with growing differences becoming evident over time.

While neither Sehwag nor Aarti has made an official statement, the signs of separation are hard to ignore. For a relationship that started with such promise and endured for decades, the current developments are a stark reminder of how even the most enduring bonds can face challenges. Fans of the cricketer are left hoping for clarity and wishing both Sehwag and Aarti strength as they navigate this uncertain chapter of their lives.