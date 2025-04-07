Watch: Shreyas Iyer recalls ‘literally crying’ during first net session for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has had a dream run over the past year. After returning from injury setbacks that had once put his international future in question, the stylish right-hander turned things around in sensational fashion. In 2024, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, stamping his leadership credentials in style. Back in the Indian setup soon after, Iyer continued his form with a solid performance against England in the ODI series. Shreyas Iyer recalled crying after the first net session got over during ICC Champions Trophy 2025(AP)

But it was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where he truly proved his mettle, emerging as one of the biggest performers in India’s victorious campaign. Yet, as it turns out, the tournament didn’t begin on the best note for him.

In a recent chat with actress and host Sahiba Bali on Kandid with Kings, Iyer offered a rare glimpse into his vulnerable side, recalling an emotional moment from the early days of the tournament.

“Last time I cried was the first practice session in the Champions Trophy,” he admitted. “I was batting in the nets but it wasn’t happening, so I was so angry that main rota hi gaya (I kept crying)… Like literally crying, crying. And I was shocked because I don’t cry that easily. That shows how much passion I have.”

Iyer confessed that he had walked into the tournament with confidence, especially after a satisfying series against England. However, he found the conditions in the Champions Trophy quite different and struggled to adapt initially.

“I thought the flow would come. But the wicket was different, so to adapt was an arduous task. I wanted to bat extra but I couldn’t get that time, so I was really, really angry,” he said.

Now, Iyer is leading the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and, barring a rare failure against Rajasthan Royals, has been in superb form. His consistent performances with the bat have played a crucial role in Punjab’s strong position in the top half of the points table.

Clearly, the fire in Shreyas Iyer still burns bright—and sometimes, it spills over in the most unexpected ways.