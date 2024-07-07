WCT20 winner Arshdeep Singh: My parents have been giving interviews and I love seeing that

For cricketer Arshdeep Singh, life has changed completely since June 29, after team India beat South Africa to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. “Winning a championship like that, especially the World Cup, is always something you want to do, ever since you decide to pursue a career as a professional cricketer. I am so proud of the team and all my teammates. The way we overcame all the tough situations was an incredible feeling,” he says. Cricketer Arshdeep Singh bowled the 19th over in the final of the WCT20

Though it’s been a week since the win, the 25-year-old bowler from Punjab admits it is yet to sink in. “It’s an incredible feeling to be called the World Champion, but it’s still sinking in. I am enjoying every bit of it,” adds the left-handed pacer.

One of the biggest and probably the proudest consequences of winning the World Cup is the reaction of family and friends. “They have been hyping me since then (smiles). It’s an incredible feeling. Both my mum and dad have been giving interviews and I love seeing that,” says Singh.

Not only was he a part of the winning team, but also the joint highest wicket taker at the tournament. He also bowled the crucial penultimate over in the final and conceded just four runs. “I’ve been part of pressure situations like that, but this time, it was different. I knew I had to stay calm and give my best,” says Singh, adding that his teammates’ trust kept him going.

“I am incredibly thankful to my teammates. I gave away a few runs at the start of the tournament, but their belief in me helped me perform,” he ends.