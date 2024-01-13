Alternatives to use in place of formaldehyde

Banning the use of formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals in hair-smoothening and straightening products, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA has got us thinking about the health concerns associated with this chemical and what could be the better alternatives. We speak to the experts to know more about this: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US has banned the use of formaldehyde in hair-smoothening and straightening products,

As per the study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in 2022, there is a relation between regular use of chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. According to the study, usage of these products increase the risks of ovarian and breast cancer.

“Formaldehyde is a colorless and flammable gas which can induce various health problems when present in the air at a room temperature. With its usage one can witness watery eyes, irritated nose and throat, coughing, wheezing, and skin irritation,” says Dr. Nitin Jain, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist, Director & Founder, Asia Institute of Transplant.

Suggesting what one should be rather using to maintain health and good hair both, Dr. Pooja Devi Malipatil, Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatologist Hair Transplant Surgeon, says:

Glyoxylic Acid:

A less harsh alternative, which is also used as a hair straightening agent glyoxylic acid helps in loosening the hair's natural curl pattern without the same level of health risks.

Keratin:

A regular and popular alternative, Keratin-based hair treatments replenishing the natural protein in hair.

Amino Acids:

Used for hair and skin care formulations, amino acids help in strengthening and moisturizing and are less harmful.

Botanical Extracts:

As one must already know, natural extracts such as aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea provides nourishment and are much better alternatives.

Natural Oils:

Oils like argan oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil moisturizing both hair and skin are excellent alternatives for nourishment. They provide hydration and strength without harming the hair.