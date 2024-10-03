Anannt Oorja Safar to host spiritual retreats in Rishikesh and Goa, led by Ayush and Aarvika Gupta

Renowned spiritual healers Ayush Gupta and Aarvika Gupta, founders of Anannt Oorja Safar, have been creating transformative experiences through yoga and Reiki sessions across the globe. Their expertise has touched lives in Dubai, Nepal, South Africa, Singapore, and even in Uttarakhand, where they’ve worked with underprivileged women, orphans, and institutions like CISF and Indore Jail. Their mission is to make spiritual practices such as Reiki and yoga accessible to people from all walks of life. Creating spiritual experiences through yoga and Reiki.

This Navratri, from October 6 to 10, Ayush and Aarvika are hosting a special retreat at the sacred Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, located on the banks of the holy Ganges. Parmarth Niketan is a spiritual sanctuary where dharma and spirituality merge harmoniously. The retreat will blend ancient practices with modern spiritual tools, offering yoga, Reiki healing, tarot reading, sound healing and 7 chakra meditation. Participants will also enjoy meditation sessions, excursions, hawan, satsang and devotional kirtans, creating an immersive spiritual journey.

Following this, the duo will host another retreat in Goa from December 28 to January 1, providing participants the perfect opportunity to start the new year with a fresh, spiritually awakened mindset. Focused on mental clarity and inner peace, this retreat will help individuals align their goals for the new year with their spiritual growth.

Both retreats highlight Ayush and Aarvika’s commitment to spreading spiritual well-being, guiding participants to connect with their inner selves and the divine. Ayush, whose clientele includes celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Remo D’Souza, has led initiatives bringing meditation to Central Jail Indore and government schools in Dehradun. Having completed over 20,000 tarot readings with claimed 100% accuracy, Ayush continues to lead the way in modern spirituality.

Contact @ayushguptareiki @ananntoorjasafar @aarvikagupta09 for more details.