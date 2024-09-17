Are you sitting your way to Dead Butt Syndrome?

Are you feeling a little stiff in the hips? It might not be just a case of a long weekend. A new health trend is emerging, and it's got everyone talking (or rather, not talking) about their glutes. Sitting for too long can lead to Dead Butt Syndrome. (Source: Shutterstock)

Dead butt syndrome, or gluteal amnesia, is the latest buzzword in the health world. It's a condition where your glute muscles become so inactive that they basically "forget" how to work.

Dr. Ashis Acharya, a senior consultant in orthopedics and sports medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, explains, "The gluteus muscles, often referred to as the 'butt,' are essential for maintaining proper body alignment. When these muscles become weak, it can lead to a cascade of problems, including lower back pain, hip discomfort, and even knee issues.

What causes it?

Prolonged sitting" is a major culprit. When you don't use your muscles enough, they can become weak and "forget" how to work properly. Activities such as spending long hours at a desk, commuting, or watching TV can lead to weakened gluteal muscles. A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to "muscle atrophy" and deactivation. "Poor posture" can further strain the gluteal muscles. Compensating for weak gluteal muscles can lead to "overuse injuries" in other parts of the body.

Dr. Sudhir Seth, Director of Orthopedics at MASSH Super Specialty Hospitals, New Delhi, explains, 'Prolonged sitting, especially during work from home, can significantly weaken our muscles. Our muscles are vital to our overall health, and inactivity can lead to atrophy, particularly in the core and lower body. Over time, this muscle loss can be replaced by fat and adipose tissue."

How do you know if you have Dead Butt Syndrome?

According to a study, if you see if you have weak glutes, try standing on one leg for a while. If your hip dips to the side you're not standing on, it's a sign your glutes aren't strong enough. Another test is trying to work out your glutes and can't feel them, you should consider seeing a physical therapist to help you figure out why.

How to wake up your butt?

Regular physical activity: Engage in activities that strengthen the gluteal muscles, such as squats, lunges, and bridges.

Frequent breaks: Get up and move around every 30-60 minutes to prevent prolonged sitting.

Maintain good posture: Ensure proper alignment when sitting, standing, and walking.

Balanced diet: Consume a nutritious diet rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals to support muscle health.