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Art, yoga and puppies: The new purpose-driven form of self-care

Puppy workshops, which combine guided painting or yoga sessions with playful rescue animals, are fast emerging as a purpose-driven form of self-care

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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We’re familiar with wellness staples like yoga and art therapy, which help us slow down and unwind. But add a room full of puppies, and the experience takes on a whole new dimension. Puppy workshops, which combine guided painting or yoga sessions with playful rescue animals, are fast emerging as a purpose-driven form of self-care.

Why puppy yoga

Art, yoga and puppies: The new form of self-care

Participants spend time painting or practising yoga at these workshops while interacting with rescue puppies — and sometimes kittens — that are looking for homes. At their core, these workshops are designed to encourage adoption.

Sinduja Krishnakumar, co-founder of Pawga Pets Yoga, explains the thinking behind the initiative: “We wanted to put Indie dogs in the spotlight and show how joyful it is to spend time with them — breeds don’t matter, and all dogs are the same.”

Explaining what such workshops entail, she adds, “We start with a puppy + yoga workshop, but there is complete freedom; people can choose to do yoga or just play with the puppies.”

The impact of such workshops

“People come in stressed, and they laugh and say they’ve never felt so relaxed. You can feel the energy shift,” says Sinduja.

Additionally, these workshops help fund larger welfare efforts for animals, including sterilisation drives, 9-in-1 vaccinations — which are often expensive and less accessible — and anti-rabies campaigns.

Story by Shourya Avankhedkar

 
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Home / HTCity / Wellness / Art, yoga and puppies: The new purpose-driven form of self-care
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