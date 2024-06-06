As Arjun Kapoor's IV drip pic goes viral, here's a look at hydration therapy and celebs who swear by it

Arjun Kapoor's latest post on Instagram scenically rounded up his trip to Austria's MAYRLIFE Medical Health Resort Altaussee. While most of the pictures mirrored the actor's easy-going downtime at the medical health resort, one shot in particular has captured the internet's attention. In this click, Arjun is wrapped up in a blanket, flashing a smile with an IV drip up his arm. For the unversed, the drip being administered on Arjun has no medical complications at the route of it. Instead, it is simply a 'hydration therapy' which is gaining popularity in the celebrity circuit. Arjun Kapoor and Kendall Jenner take vitamin IV drips

What is intravenous micronutrient therapy?

Put simply, intravenous micronutrient therapy refers to vitamin infused IV drip routines. The therapy's USP lies in the fact that it directly infuses vitamins into the bloodstream, also offering an immediate boost to the body. Vitamin IV therapy has time and again found it's moment in the spotlight, owing to subtle nods from top-ranking celebrities. But what exactly is it?

As per a Healthline report, while the primary target audience for this therapy are those suffering from digestive or respiratory conditions, the same is also a popular pick when it comes to aiding sports recovery or even hangovers. While the oral supplement market is booming in the health and wellness sector, vitamin IV therapy essentially promises a quicker impact on the body. This is owing to the fact that the IV fluids bypass the digestive system and are directly absorbed by the bloodstream.

Celeb-approved vitamin IV therapy

On the face of it, this appears to be a fool-proof plan to ensure your body is well-fed with nutrients. However, there are palpable risks that come with the territory. The release of extra water-soluble vitamins and side effects from a high concentration of certain vitamins leading to permanent nerve damage are some concerning possibilities.

Arjun Kapoor isn't alone in favouring vitamin IV therapy

Prior to Arjun Kapoor, several other celebrities have nonchalantly shared pictures and moments of themselves partaking in vitamin IV therapy routines. In May 2022, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber came under fire in lieu of their 'IV drip party' that aired on an episode of The Kardashians. Their day-in with the IV drips during a Miami trip was described by Kendall as "a really fun day".

Actor and Goop boss Gwyneth Paltrow too, during a March 2023 podcast appearance, described herself as an '"early adoptor" of intravenous infusion. “I love an IV!” she declared, a confession that got her brickbats online.

Kendall Jenner's 'IV drip party'

Back in 2019, Madonna had shared a video of herself from rehab partaking in the practice, surrounded by Tibetan bowls and healing music.

Further back in 2015, John Legend's model wife, Chrissy Teigen had uploaded a picture of herself dressed in a fuzzy robe and full glam, with an IV drip in her arm. The post was titled, "hello body meet vitamins".

The layman may not really identify the image of an IV drip with a time of relaxation and rejuvenation. Celebrity culture however, appears to have pushed forward the imagery in the outer peripheries of what makes for a good time. This trend also opens the floor for conjecture around self-care becoming increasingly recreational.

If given the chance, would you give vitamin IV therapy a shot?