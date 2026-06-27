Author, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj: If you try products recommended by Instagram Reels, it’s gambling

Those of you reading this with ‘panda eyes’ must know that you’ve reached the right article, and the next you should pick up to read is the book, The Skincare Guide That Will Change Your Life. Dr Deepali Bhardwaj’s book is a must read for all those who fall for skincare trends without thinking twice.

“Skin is not vanity, it’s like your body’s press conference,” says Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, explaining how our skin is capable of informing a lot about how our organs are functioning inside the body. She has put together her 15 years of experience in dermatological knowledge and expertise, to pen her debut book. From unravelling the secret to the much popular Korean glass skin to combating dry skin blues in winter and even recommending natural skin care remedies, she does it all in just 205 pages. No mean feat!

Explaining how “skin is the first window to your liver” among other internal organs, Dr Bhardwaj shares, “Skin is the largest organ, which can tell you about a lot of diseases way before they actually come up. In the US, people go for skin analysis, which is unfortunately not so common in India, due to a variety of factors. But say if you do get it done at my clinic, then I can even make you aware in advance about the possibilities of developing illnesses including cancer.”

So if you go to a physician or a dentist, for a preventive check-up, once a year, then the same could work as far as a visit to this Delhi-based dermatologist is concerned. After all, what’s life and living without good health and glowing skin.

Do not bypass her advice as just any other doctor’s pet peeve for the author has answers to some of the most pressing questions in skincare today, and beyond that believes in shattering the fads fuelled by Instagram revolution. “If you follow Reels and try the products these recommend, it’s mostly gambling,” says the 41-year-old.

“Remember how sometime back almost every other Insta video spoke about the benefits of onion for hair? But where is the validation,” she questions adding, “It’s sad times we are living in because I often meet people who harm their skin, due to such Reels. I have met so many people who have developed hyperpigmentation, thin skin, increased hair growth, diabetes, and other issues only because of products being sold by social media.”

Beyond the book, it’s the generational shenanigans that continue to humour the dermat IRL, at her clinic in Delhi’s Defence Colony, as she sums up: “Gen Z are becoming more vegetarian, more health and wellness freaks, but many want instant results. To those who are soon going to become a bride, I have to quite often tell them that ‘Don’t come to me two weeks before your wedding asking for glowing skin’. To those seeking admission in the Army, I say tattoo removal is a six-month process and nothing less. And to the college students, like those in Delhi University, I advice that they don’t go for the permanent cosmetic jobs based on some fashion statement, which may change after 10 years and leave you with a regret... Just the other day I had to call up the boyfriend of one of my patient’s who had come to visit me. I had to explain her that a Bollywood actor’s rhinoplasty is not the one she needs for the rest of her life!”

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