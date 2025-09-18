Bamboo: An all-rounder that feeds and heals

Bamboo might look like just another green stalk, but zoom out and it’s a whole lifestyle. From crunchy shoots on your plate to charcoal in your water filter, this climate-smart grass has been a staple across Asia and is now having a global moment. World Bamboo Day (September 18), first celebrated in 2009 by the US-based International Bamboo Organisation, highlights its versatile glow-up effects. Bamboo yoga mats provide natural and antimicrobial surfaces

Eating your shoots Crisp, tender, and low-cal, bamboo shoots bring fibre, vitamins and minerals. Across India’s Northeast, they’re everyday icons: Assam’s khorisa tenga and pickles, Manipur’s ewa thot stir-fries and fish curries, Meghalaya’s stews and chutneys, Nagaland’s fermented bamboo with akhuni, and Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh’s soups, pickles, and meat dishes.

Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist at Bloom Clinix, explains, “Bamboo shoots are high in dietary fibre, which keeps digestion smooth, and rich in minerals like potassium, calcium, and phosphorus that support heart and bone health. Small amounts of iron and zinc help immunity, and vitamins C and B-complex improve metabolism and protect the body from oxidative stress.”

Plating it like a pro Boiling the bamboo first tames its natural bitterness and is kinder on sensitive stomachs. Dr Kalia suggests, “Once boiled, bamboo works well in soups, stews, or stir-fries. It pairs easily with vegetables, chicken, fish, or tofu. You can also pickle it or add it to curries. It helps create a balanced diet.”

What’s more, your microbiome loves prebiotics, and bamboo shoots are stacked with them. “They also help regulate bowel movements and reduce constipation and inflammation in the digestive tract,” says Dr Bhushan Bhole, senior consultant, GI surgery and liver transplantation, PSRI Hospital.

Fancy but salty Korean bamboo salt, or Jukyeom, comes with another twist. Here, sea salt is roasted inside sealed thick bamboo tubes over pinewood fires, sometimes up to nine times. The result? A smooth, slightly alkaline salt with a mineral-rich profile and a luxe price tag — around ₹30,000/kg. This luxury salt is said to aid digestion, support detoxification, and provide mild anti-inflammatory benefits.

The collagen conversation Bamboo has entered the collagen chat. “Bamboo extract in skincare is rich in silica, a mineral supporting collagen production, which slows visible signs of ageing and improves overall texture,” says Dr Navjot Arora, consultant dermatologist, Dermaheal Skin and Clinic. He adds, “It also protects skin from pollution and UV damage. While not a replacement for medical treatments, bamboo’s natural properties make it a supportive addition to skincare routines.”

Living with bamboo Textiles: Bamboo-derived fabrics are soft, breathable, moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and gentle on skin. These are great for humid climates or sensitive skin.

Fitness and home: Bamboo yoga blocks and mats offer sturdy, antimicrobial surfaces. In the kitchen, swap plastic for bamboo utensils and cups. Bamboo charcoal is also used in water filters and air-purifying bags for odour control.

Bath and body: In Japan and Korea, bamboo tubs are part of slow-living rituals. It regulates water temperature, enhances bathing experiences, and supports circulation and muscle relaxation.