Battling monsoon aches? Fight rainy season blues with these Ayurvedic nuskhe

When it rains it pours! For all the relief that a torrential bout of rainfall usually brings with it, what tends to follow suit for most is a nagging feeling of lethargy coupled with spells of soreness. This situation stands worsened if you are currently nursing an injury or have previously sustained a serious one. But why does this happen? As per an Ortho Beseda report, atmospheric pressure, humidity and precipitation, factors which are subject to significant fluctuation during monsoons, are to blame. An Apollo report further elaborates how a sudden drop in temperature, which is quite the norm during rainy season, motivates the joint fluids to expand thereby increasing pressure. This increase in pressure in and around the joints is what sparks the pain. It is strongly suggested that more serious manifestations of such aches and pains be immediately shown to a certified doctor. However, for those who are only occasionally visited by the monsoon blues can try incorporating these harmless Ayurveda tips, to coast through the rains.

The scientific explanation for why monsoon aches and pains appear to be a universal experience also has an adjacent rationale rooted in Ayurveda. Any evident fluctuations in weather, as is the case with monsoons, impacts one's natural 'doshas' which largely determine how our physiology functions. While there are 3 kinds of doshas, namely vata, kapha and pitta, monsoons specifically tend to disbalance the vata and kapha doshas. As per the expertise of classical hatha yoga teacher Shlloka, vata dosha which represents air and space elements tends to increase when the weather gets damp and cold causing loss of moisture and increased friction in the joints. The resulting wear and tear sparks the joint pain typical to monsoons. Additionally, the spike in humidity impacts the kapha dosha leading to fluid accumulation in the joints.

How then, do we heal the body from this?

Food

As per an Itoozhi report, a fool-proof hack when your body is already adjusting to weather change, is to avoid foods which are harder to digest. In addition to this, the report asserts that for ensuring joint lubrication, consumption of ghee is highly recommended. Having curd, though healthy, can further aggravate the kapha dosha during monsoon — this is best switched with chaanch (buttermilk) for the wet months. Incorporating a teaspoon or so of honey daily can also go a long way in pacifying your kapha. Getting yourself accustomed to the taste of raw ginger, will also help balance out both the vata and kapha doshas.

Consuming ghee helps keep the joints lubricated(Freepik)

Activity

While lethargy and laziness go hand in hand with consistently damp weather, one must make sure to not skip exercise all together. If already committed to a gym routine, one should try their best to keep up with it consistently. Even if you aren't big on fitness, a brisk walk or light stretching on the daily, will eventually help unlock the stiffness in your pain-stricken joints. As per the School of Ayurveda and Panchakarma, keep your body warm and your feet dry at all times. While basking in the sun may feel great after gloomy spells of rain, don't overdo it. Also avoid sleeping during the day, no matter how tempting it may appear as it can impact your digestion and metabolism.

Even some light stretching will help keep the body active during monsoons(Freepik)

For those interested in following the Panchakarma Therapy, always seek professional supervision and advice, each step of the journey.

Restrictions

The aforementioned report also carries a comprehensive list of foods to avoid during rainy season to keep all your doshas as balanced as possible. These include keeping consumption of non-vegetarian food to a minimum and avoiding seafood and leafy vegetables which can be a hot bed of water-borne diseases. Additionally lay off sour, spicy, acidic and oily foods.

Try to keep oily food to a minimum during monsoons(Freepik)

