Beauty influencers are rubbing garlic on their face: Here's what experts say about this trend

The internet has been abuzz with a peculiar beauty trend: rubbing garlic on the face to treat acne. Beauty influencers are chomping on garlic or gently patting them on their pimples, claiming miraculous results. While the idea may seem unconventional, many users claim it works wonders. But how much truth is there to these claims? Beauty influencers are chomping on garlic or gently patting them on their pimples, claiming miraculous results.

The risks

Dr. Agni Kumar Bose points out that “there is limited scientific evidence to support the use of garlic on the face for skin benefits.” While some studies suggest potential benefits for conditions like alopecia areata and corns, "the evidence for acne or other skin conditions is insufficient."



The garlic trend might seem tempting, it's important to prioritize skin health. Rubbing garlic on your face can lead to irritation and is not an effective solution for acne. He warns that applying garlic directly to the skin can cause "irritation, burns, allergic reactions, and sensitivity." Even in controlled concentrations, many substances may still cause adverse reactions.

Dr. Amit Bangia, Associate Director of Dermatology at Asian Hospital, has also observed the harmful effects of this trend. He shares that he has personally seen cases of "redness, skin irritation, burns, and even hyperpigmentation" as a result of using garlic on the face.

Opt for proven products over hacks



So, what should you use instead of garlic? The experts recommend consulting a dermatologist for personalized advice, as everyone's skin is unique. Generally, acne-friendly products and a simplified skincare routine are advised.

Dr. Bangia advises against trying treatments without scientific backing, urging individuals to seek professional advice for safe and effective acne treatments. He emphasizes the importance of avoiding risky DIY remedies like garlic, especially when safer, proven alternatives are available.

Dr. Bose also, highlighted the need to use skincare ingredients in proper concentrations. For instance, tretinoin—a popular topical medication—is typically diluted to 0.025%. Using undiluted versions of such products can lead to severe consequences.

Given the lack of long-term studies, Dr. Bose says that "there is no scientific evidence to support the use of garlic for treating specific skin conditions like acne or hyperpigmentation," and warns against combining garlic with other skincare products.