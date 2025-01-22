Cervical Cancer Awareness Month : Why awareness is key?

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer among women in India, second only to breast cancer. In fact, the country reports 1.2 lakh new cases of cervical cancer annually. According to data from the Global Cancer Observatory, cervical cancer was the ninth most common cause for cancer deaths worldwide. Closer home, it is the third most common type of cancer to be detected in both sexes combined. As per the data from global cancer observatory (Globocan 2022), cervical cancer is the ninth most common cause of cancer death worldwide.

While the number of cases detected in urban areas has declined — largely due to timely diagnoses — rural areas across the country continue to witness high mortality rates, owing to inadequate healthcare facilities. From vaccinations to early treatment and overall awareness, we speak to experts about everything you need to know about this condition.

What is cervical cancer?

It’s a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus transmitted through sexual contact. While cervical cancer can be life-threatening, it is highly preventable and treatable when detected early.

Causes and symptoms

Any woman with a cervix is at risk, but this is often compounded by factors such persistent Human papillomavirus (HPV) infections, a weakened immune system, smoking, early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners and a history of sexually transmitted infections. Therefore, women who do not undergo regular screenings are usually at higher risk.

It is important to note that early-stage cervical cancer often presents no symptoms, making screening crucial. However, as the disease progresses, symptoms can include abnormal vaginal bleeding (after intercourse, between periods, or after menopause), unusual discharge, pelvic pain or pain during intercourse. Advanced cases may cause swelling in the legs, fatigue, or difficulty urinating.

How often should you get screened?

The frequency of screenings depends on an individual’s age and health history. Women between the ages of 21 and 29 should undergo a Pap smear (a procedure that involves collecting cells from the cervix to test for various conditions) every three years.

For those above the age of 30, it is important to opt for co-testing — a combination of a Pap smear and an HPV test — every five years. Women over 65 with a history of normal results may discontinue screening after consulting with their healthcare provider.

Does this affect men?

Yes, men can be affected by HPV, since it can cause genital warts and even penile and throat cancers. The HPV vaccine is therefore, effective in reducing these risks and is recommended for boys and men following the same dosing schedule as women.

All about the vaccine

The vaccine protects against most common HPV strains that cause cancers. It is recommended for preteens, typically around the ages 11-12, but can be administered as early nine years old. Vaccination is also advised for males and females up to age 26, and in some cases, adults up to age 45.

Vaccinating boys helps reduce the risks, while contributing to herd immunity as it indirectly protects women from cervical cancer.

Inputs from Dr Amit Upadhyay, senior consultant hematologist and oncologist, PSRI Hospital New Delhi, Arpan Talwar, Founder of Purobest, a brand owned by Innov Healthcare Private Limited, Dr. Nancy Nagpal, Gynaecologist, Salubritas Medcentre

Nutrition’s the word

There is evidence to suggest that certain nutraceuticals (a supplement or food product that serves a medical purpose) may help prevent HPV-related carcinogenesis. In other words, one can decrease the risk of developing cervical cancer using nutrition.

Foods rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, selenium and polyunsaturated fatty acids are important for those who are HPV positive and those with a suspicious Pap smear. “Nutraceuticals with antioxidant properties can help reduce oxidative stress and DNA damage which are key factors in carcinogenesis. By offering immune support, certain foods can fight off the virus and reduce chronic inflammation,” explains Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of oncology at CK Birla Hospital.

Concerns related to fertility

Options such as egg freezing and embryo banking before treatment can be reassuring for women with cervical cancer, who might be worried about their fertility.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, IVF specialist, VS Healthcare