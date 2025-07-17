Dental checkups get an upgrade with AI scanner

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being integrated into everyday healthcare, and it is now changing the process of dental checkups. At Delhi’s Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), a first-of-its-kind AI-powered scanner known as ScanOair was inaugurated on Wednesday. This device aims to enhance patient care and reduce waiting time. This device aims to enhance patient care and reduce waiting time.

The fully automatic and contactless device was launched by Delhi’s Health Minister, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, and the Director Principal of MAIDS, Dr Arundeep Kaur, along with faculty members. On the occasion, Singh said, “People are going to benefit. It is a pilot project. It will benefit a lot.”

Dr Gyanendra Kumar, Head of MAIDS’ Department of Comprehensive Dentistry, said, “After registering, patients can choose their language, type in their name and WhatsApp number, and follow simple on-screen steps. The scanner moves its camera to the right height, takes photos from the front, top, and bottom, and creates a detailed AI report in just five minutes.”