Empowering women's health: Essential tests for every life stage

Distinct biological changes and challenges mark a woman’s life. Different stages in her life, namely adolescence, reproductive years, perimenopause, and menopause, are crucial because they represent critical periods of physical, emotional and hormonal change. Timely medical intervention is key in a woman's lifde

As women navigate various stages of life, their physical, emotional and mental needs evolve.

“By proactively monitoring key health markers, women can take charge of their well-being. Regular screenings at every life stage empower women to detect potential health concerns early and seek timely intervention,” says Dr Shelly (Mittal) Mahajan, Lab Director & Clinical Lead at Mahajan Imaging Labs. She also recommends tests for women across ages to address health concerns. Ahead of Women’s Day (March 8), let us focus on women’s health and challenges and how they can take charge of their health.

Adolescence

Adolescence is a challenging phase in a female’s life. From irregular periods to heavy bleeding, there are several challenges a girl may face. Dr Kavitha Kovi, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Bengaluru, shares, “Adolescent girls face challenges like PCOS/PCOD or acne due to hormonal imbalances. Many young women suffer from nutritional deficiencies, resulting in anemia and weak bones.”

Recommended measures and tests:

Iron and haemoglobin tests to screen for anemia, which is common in adolescent girls Ensure to keep Vitamin D and calcium levels essential for bone health and preventing deficiencies HPV vaccination and awareness help prevent cervical cancer later in life

Motherhood years

The reproductive years come with significant changes due to pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing. Dr Nancy Nagpal, Consultant Gynaecologist, Salubritas Medcentre, says, “High-risk pregnancies, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia (a serious pregnancy complication) and postpartum depression are common concerns. The risk of breast lumps, cysts and infections increases.

Recommended tests:

Complete blood count and blood sugar levels to detect anemia and diabetes risk Pap smear and HPV test for early detection of cervical cancer Mammogram or breast ultrasound to screen for early signs of breast cancer Pelvic ultrasound and hormonal profile (FSH, LH, prolactin) to assess reproductive health and fertility Urinary tests to detect UTIs Lipid profile and blood pressure monitoring to check cardiovascular health

Perimenopause

Dr Kavitha says, “Women start experiencing irregular menstrual cycles, which causes common diseases like osteoporosis, osteopenia, hypertension and high cholesterol, weight gain, declining bone health and insomnia.”

Recommended tests:

Bone mineral density (DEXA Scan) to detect early signs of osteoporosis Diabetes and cholesterol screening Thyroid function test Regular monitoring of blood pressure

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the cessation of menstruation for 12 consecutive months. Dr Nancy says, “Decline in oestrogen levels affects vaginal lubrication, cardiovascular health, cholesterol, cognitive decline and increases the risk of colorectal cancer.”

Recommended tests:

Bone density test to monitor osteoporosis progression ECG and cardiac risk assessment Colonoscopy and cancer screenings: To detect colorectal cancer Eye exam to check for cataracts and glaucoma Thyroid function test as hypothyroidism is more prevalent during this stage

Beyond

“After menopause, women face an increased risk of fractures, mobility issues and development of osteoporosis, arthritis as their bones weaken. They are at a high risk of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Type 2 diabetes and bladder control issues as well,” says Dr Nancy.

Recommended tests: