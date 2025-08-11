Experts warn of 'AI psychosis' in Gen Z and Gen Alpha

-In today's fast-paced world, Gen Z and Gen Alpha are turning to Al chatbots for comfort and companionship, risking a loss of real social connection. This 'AI psychosis' blurs the line between reality and virtual Interaction. Experts warn this reliance may signal deeper loneliness and a new coping method in an emotionally overwhelming world. Turning to AI for comfort in moments of stress.

A comforting, controlled space

"Gen Z and Gen Alpha have grown up in a hyper-digital world where technology is deeply woven into their daily lives. They are naturally inclined to turn to AI chatbots because these platforms are available 24/7. offer instant responses, and are perceived as non-judgmental," says Arpita Kohli, clinical psychologist, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi.

AI offers a kind of emotional safety that some may lack in human relationships, especially those with trauma or social anxiety. "Such users might struggle with emotional vulnerability in the real world simply because they become more comfortable with the predictability of chatbot conversations," adds Arpita.

Awareness and balance

Growing dependence on AI needs thoughtful attention. Dr Shankar recommends ethical AI design that encourages offline connections and calls for digital well-being policies to support healthier use.

“We don't need to eliminate Al in emotional spaces, but we must ensure it supplements and not substitutes human connectivity,” says Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant, Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, and shares some useful tips to avoid overdependence on AI.

TIPS:

Be emotionally aware: AI cannot truly empathise, so prioritise human interaction to process emotions.

Limit AI use for emotional support: When distressed, talk to someone you trust instead of turning to chatbots.

Engage in offline activities: Step away from screens regularly. Join clubs, events, or volunteer work to build real-world bonds.

Practice digital detoxing: Plan regular time away from devices to reduce emotional reliance on AI

Strengthen human bonds: Let AI support but not replace real-world relationships.

(Written by: Richa Singh)