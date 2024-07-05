From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Celebrities reveal their favourite nuskhe to deal with monsoon frizz

The onset of the monsoon has offered our country a cool respite from the heat. But with the soothing rains comes a series of haircare problems that range from dandruff to untimely hair fall. While we may not be personally equipped to deal with these things, taking a few pages from popular A-listers in Bollywood just might prove fruitful. So here's a list of the easiest celebrity-approved hair treatments that you can do from the comfort of your home. These celebrities have the easiest DIY haircare recipes for all your monsoon hair woes.

Anushka Sharma's Hair Mask For Brittle Hair

As someone who likes to keep things easy and uncomplicated, the mother of 2 swears by natural ingredients. One of her favourite ingredients is bananas which are effective in dealing with brittle hair, usually caused by over-washing when you have a flaky scalp in the monsoons.

Bananas are a very helpful for hair development and strength.

The recipe includes 2 ripe bananas and half a cup of coconut milk (which can be replaced with regular milk). Combine it all and apply it to your hair for around 15 to 25 minutes. Wash off while still moist for best effects.

Kareena Kapoor's Dandruff-Free Oil Routine

Monsoons can be especially harsh on the scalp, and one of the main areas of concern is dandruff. Using an anti-dandruff shampoo regularly can strain the hair, making it a ghost of what it used to be. Instead, use Bebo's almond oil and honey recipe to give your scalp the nourishment it needs.

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients that help with hair growth and nutrition

Mix 3 tbsp of honey with 1 tbsp of almond oil into a cup of hot water and mix them together. Once lukewarm, pour the mix over your scalp and massage it into the scalp. Let it rest for 45 mins to 2 hours and rinse with a gentle shampoo.

Deepika Padukone's Frizzy Hair Routine

The Kalki 2898 AD star and mum-to-be swears by regular coconut champis to keep her hair as luscious as it looks behind the cameras. She grew up with this ritual and still believes in it.

A coconut oil champi works to nourish your hair from within.

While she has not given us her exact recipe, Rujuta Diwekar swears by this one. For a good champi, heat up some coconut oil. Add methi (fenugreek), hibiscus seeds, 1 tsp of aliv seeds and let it cool overnight. Use it to massage your scalp the next morning and leave it on for a few hours. Shampoo and condition for hair that beats the frizz.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Itchy Scalp Remedy

The actor, who is also the founder of a popular hair care brand, has a bunch of secrets up her sleeve to keep her hair lustrous, even in this weather. To prevent an itchy scalp, she likes to use her mother's DIY recipe which might not smell the best but certainly works!

Egg whites help with excess sebum regulation which prevents a dry scalp.

The recipe uses around ½ cup of full-fat yoghurt, 1 tsp honey and an egg. Mix it all together and let it sit on your hair for 30 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Hairfall Remedy

Monsoon can bring with it an irreparable level of hairfall but the Baahubali actor has a quick and easy recipe that prevents this from the inside out.

The sulfur in onion oil prevents hair loss and promotes hair growth.

Her recipe includes onion juice and coconut oil. Combine the water solution and apply it to your hair with cotton buds. Remember not to keep it on for more than 30 minutes.

Monsoon hair problems can be a real hassle. But with these celebrity-approved remedies, you can keep your hair looking its best throughout the rainy season. So why not give these star-studded secrets a try and enjoy healthy hair, no matter the weather?