Gross but super lucrative! Woman earns 7500 for cleaning her ears and selling her ear wax on social media

Getting a side hustle seems to be the next big thing on social media — anywhere you look, influencers are trying to pitch new ways to make money. While most of them are rather conventional, one woman has turned a taboo into a profitable business. Latisha Jones, a social media influencer, has found a unique niche — selling her used ear wax. Yes, you read that right. What most people would consider an unpleasant and embarrassing bodily function has become her primary source of income. Woman earns ₹ 7500 for cleaning her ears

Jones, who goes by the TikTok handle @LatieshaJoness1, has turned her daily routine of cleaning her ears into a lucrative side hustle. In a now-viral video, she confidently demonstrated her process: using a cotton bud to clean her ear, sealing the used earbud in a bag, and sending it off to buyers who are willing to pay for it. Over the video, she cheekily wrote: “Your friends all work serious 9-5s and you spend your days selling used earbuds.” The video, paired with a signed card that Jones sends to each customer, has intrigued many, with some questioning whether this could be the life they need — an easy, low-effort job with the potential to earn at least £85 ( ₹7500) a pop.

Is this real?

This may sound bizarre, but Jones is capitalizing on a trend that has previously captured the attention of millions on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Ear wax removal, often filmed for its oddly satisfying effect, has become a phenomenon with billions of views. The act of cleaning ear wax, typically seen as mundane and even a bit gross, is now an entertainment spectacle. And in a world where people are constantly searching for new and innovative ways to make money, Jones has successfully tapped into a market of fans and curious buyers willing to pay for something as simple as used ear wax.

While selling ear wax might seem odd to many, it’s not entirely out of the ordinary in the world of social media-based businesses. There are countless examples of people making money through unconventional means, from selling feet pictures to monetizing personal habits and hobbies. For Jones, this side hustle provides an income that complements her main job, leaving her with the option of working a traditional 9-5 if she chooses.

In the end, Latisha Jones has turned a seemingly unpleasant activity into a profitable business, proving that with creativity and a good understanding of social media trends, anything can be monetised.