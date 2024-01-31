 Health advice you would give to 25-year-old self - Hindustan Times
Health advice you would give to 25-year-old self

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 31, 2024 01:37 PM IST

On HT City’s 25th anniversary, experts from beauty, fitness and nutrition tell us what they would tell their younger selves

Truth be told, turning 25 is a watershed moment. You’ve spent half your 20s and look slightly cynically at the other half. You’re trying to adult hard while still pining for the comfort of childhood. But guess what — research has indicated that it is also the best age to make random, spur-of-the-moment choices. Which ones should you make? We got in touch with experts across fields — nutrition, beauty and fitness — to know what advice they would give their 25-year-old self.

We speak to experts from nutrition, beauty and fitness — to know what advice they would give their 25-year-old self.

Have breath for breakfast, soak in the sun, take air bath and realise all the five elements around you that charge you up and make you radiate. We must also take responsibility to save and protect the earth, as it will impact us and our future generations: Mickey Mehta, Life coach

Instead of following new fads, stick to the basics. Consume plenty of plant food, go easy on junk food and focus on nutrition instead of calories. Eat everything: just more of the good and less of the bad. Finally, learn to balance out the excesses on regular basis, because Monday never comes: Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist and author

Alcohol inhibits your recovery, stop it sooner, and don’t wait to get older to start meditating. Patience and consistency are key to everything in life. Your body can heal when you give it the right input over a period of time. Kindness and self love with heal everything and open all doors: Vesna Peričević Jacob, Fitness coach

Wear sunblock religiously, both outdoors and indoors, and preferably a mineral sunblock. Wash your face at night and definitely remove all that makeup. Start topical antioxidants — like topical vitamin C and Coenzyme Q10 — to prevent photo damage and pollution damage. Avoid salon or parlour facials; instead, go for a peel every three to six months. Avoid sugar and artificial/processed foods to prevent early aging and internal health damage: Kiran Lohia, Dermatologist

