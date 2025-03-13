Holi hai! And we're not just talking about the vibrant colours but also about the hair-raising horrors that come with it. Before you dive into the colourful chaos of the festival, don't forget to shield your hair from the damage. We've got expert tips to help you prep, protect, and pamper your beautiful locks. Expert tips for hair care pre and post-Holi

Pre-care

Each year, we witness a high number of scalp irritations, dandruff breakouts, hair breakage, and over-drying after Holi. But with proper precautions, most of these issues can be prevented. Here are some tips on hair care to save your scalp and hair, as advised by Dr Rakesh Jangra, Dermatologist and Hair Specialist at RakShaa Aesthetics.

1. Oil your scalp and hair properly

Use a good amount of coconut, argan or jojoba oil on your scalp and hair strands. This acts as a cushion against the toxic chemicals in colours by lessening direct contact and by avoiding dryness.

2. Use a protective hair serum

A silicone hair serum creates a second barrier against the hair cuticle, discouraging colour permeation. Look for serums with dimethicone or cyclopentasiloxane, which is best for highest protection.

3. Braid or tie your hair

Braiding your hair or keeping it in a bun exposes it the least. Cover your scalp with a scarf, cap, or bandana to keep colour and sun exposure at bay as well.

4. Refrain from chemical treatment before Holi

Avoid hair smoothening, keratin treatment, coloring, or bleaching at least a week before Holi, as these treatments leave hair more porous and prone to damage.

5. Use a UV-protectant spray

Sun exposure during Holi can cause damage to the hair shaft and wash away natural or colored hair color. Apply a broad-spectrum UV hair protectant to protect your locks.

Post-care

Despite precautions, some individuals may experience scalp itching, excessive dryness, dandruff aggravation, or even folliculitis (inflamed hair follicles) after Holi. Dr Vidushi Jain, Dermatologist and Medical Head at Dermalinks, Noida and Ghaziabad, shares essential tips to restore any damage to hair health after the festivities are over.

1. Rinse and clean gently

Wash your hair initially by rinsing with normal water to remove excess colour. Wash with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo to clean without stripping natural oils. Don't use hot water because it will cause the colours to stick more.

2. Deep condition and moisturise

Apply a deep conditioner or deep conditioning hair mask to restore the lost moisture and repair the damage. Even coconut oil or argan oil, natural oils, play a crucial role for moisturising as well as strengthening.

3. Soothe the scalp naturally

In case your scalp is irritated or dry, apply coconut oil mixed with aloe vera gel for soothing comfort. A honey and curd pack soothes and moisturises itchiness.

4. Stay away from heat and chemical treatments

Take a day or two's break from any heat, colour, or chemical treatments to prevent additional dryness. When styling, don't forget to use a heat protector.