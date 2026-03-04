Holi’s over, now what? Here’s how to detox safely, say doctors

The colours, sweets and sunshine of Holi bring plenty of joy, but once the celebration ends, it's a whole different story. As we get older, our post-Holi recovery becomes as important as the festivities themselves. Here’s how doctors say you can gently help your system reset. Holi 2026

According to Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant, GI Surgery and Liver Transplantation, PSRI Hospital, a post-Holi detox is essential for regaining balance. “A post-Holi detox helps the body recover from dehydration, excess sugar, fried foods, and possible skin irritation from colours. It reduces bloating, fatigue, and digestive discomfort. Instead of extreme fasting, focusing on clean, simple foods and proper hydration helps restore balance and energy levels quickly.”

Tackle dehydration first Dr Nishant Tanwar, HOD, Dietetics and Nutrition, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Sector-88, Faridabad recommends tackling dehydration first. “After the fun of Holi, colors and cannabis, one often feels dehydrated and tired. Detox water can be very helpful in recovering from dehydration.” He recommends a simple blend of ginger, lemon, honey and mint to soothe the stomach, or a banana smoothie to replenish electrolytes. “Coconut water, green tea, and fresh lemon water can also help prevent dehydration. The vitamin C in lemons and citrus fruits accelerates the liver's detoxification process, reducing the heaviness of a hangover,” he says.

Practise nourishment, not restriction Prernaa Singh, Bariatric, Nutrition and Fitness Counsellor at Accord Super Speciality Hospital, wants you to focus on a gut reset next. She says, “After hours in the sun and consuming sugary or salty foods, your gut needs a reset. After heavy festive meals, your digestive system benefits from lighter, wholesome foods. Instead of skipping meals, choose options that are simple and nourishing,” she says. Her ideal post-Holi meal plan includes vegetable poha or fruits with soaked nuts for breakfast, dal with rice or millet and curd for lunch, and a light dinner of khichdi or soup. “Avoid fried, overly spicy, or sugary foods for a couple of days to allow your digestive system to recover,” she continues.

Then care for your skin and hair While your insides recover, your skin and hair need just as much attention. Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, warns that synthetic colours can be harsh. “Industrial dyes, heavy metals, alkaline agents, and even mica particles that damage the skin barrier are found in many synthetic powders. Usually, the result is frizzy, brittle hair and flaky, dry, irritable skin,” she explains. “Gentle cleaning, not vigorous scrubbing, is the first stage. Use a syndet-based (soap-free) cleanser with a slightly acidic pH (5.5–6) and warm water. Use a cholesterol-based or ceramide-rich moisturiser right away to restore the barrier,” she says.

For hair, Dr Kohli advises simplicity. “After Holi, minimalism is most effective. Pure, fragrance-free aloe vera gel may reduce inflammation. Before shampooing, the hair can be gently massaged with coconut or argan oil to help break down any lingering pigments. Homemade remedies using baking soda or citrus will make the irritation worse, so stay away from them.”

From hydration to skincare, the doctors agree that post-Holi detoxing isn’t about extremes, it’s about care. Swap sugar for citrus, harsh cleansers for gentle ones, and restriction for nourishment. A few days of clean food, rest and hydration will restore your glow long after the colours fade.