Nani Ke Nuske for winter hair fall: 5 all-natural recipes to keep your hair growing and glowing

As winter’s chill settles in and we embrace the warmth of heavy blankets and electric heaters, a less welcome guest arrives — hair fall. The cold, dry air outside combined with the artificial heating indoors can wreak havoc on our hair, leaving it brittle and prone to shedding. While it’s easy to despair over the increased hair fallthis winter, there’s hope in the age-old remedies passed down through generations of Indian grandmothers. These traditional nani ke nuske offer simple yet effective solutions to keep your hair healthy, strong, and shiny even during the harshest of winters. Check it out. Nani ke nuske for winter hairfall

Hair growth elixir for density

What if we told you that the solution to winter hair woes lies in a nourishing blend of almond oil and amla juice? This powerful combination has been a staple in Indian households for centuries, since almond oil is packed with Vitamin H, which helps synthesise biotin to strengthen hair from the roots. Similarly, amla juice, known for its enriching properties, deeply penetrate the hair follicles, leaving your hair softer and shiner after each wash.

Almond oil is packed with Vitamin H

Recipe: To make this hair growth oil, you will need almond oil and fresh amla juice. Warm some almond oil in a bowl and add freshly squeezed amla juice. Massage this mixture gently into your scalp in circular motions to allow better absorption. Leave it on for 1-2 hours before washing off.

Aloe vera for anti-frizz

As frizz and dullness start creeping in, you hair can become much harder to manage and that's when aloe vera comes to your rescue. The plants' moisturising and conditioning properties along with the magic of coconut oil will work wonders to restore hair strength and ban that frizz!

Aloe vera has moisturising and conditioning properties

Recipe: For this mask, mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of coconut oil. Combine the aloe vera gel and coconut oil to form a smooth paste. Apply the mask to your hair, starting from the roots if you’re treating dandruff. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Onion juice for re-growth

Winter's drying effects can slow down hair growth, but onion juice comes to the rescue with its rich sulfur content, which promotes collagen production, enhances hair strength, and boosts circulation to the scalp. It’s a powerhouse when it comes to rejuvenating hair follicles and encouraging healthy, thick hair growth.

Onion juice has a rich sulfur content

Recipe: Take 1-2 onions, peel and chop them, then grind them into a paste. Strain the juice through a muslin cloth to remove chunks. Apply the juice to your scalp using a cotton pad and massage in circular motions. Let it sit for an hour, then wash with a mild shampoo. Add tea tree oil for dandruff treatment if needed. Use this treatment once a week for noticeable results.

Yoghurt and methi hair mask for scalp health

The combination of yoghurt and fenugreek is a centuries-old remedy for promoting scalp health, clearing blocked hair follicles and addressing dandruff. Yogurt's antifungal properties, paired with the nourishing effect of fenugreek, are a powerful duo to keep your scalp healthy and hair growing strong.

The nourishing effects of fenugreek are quite powerful

Recipe: For this mask, you’ll need 2 tbsps of yoghurt and 1 tbsp of fenugreek seeds that have been soaked overnight. Grind the soaked fenugreek seeds and mix them with yoghurt. Apply the paste to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with water. This mask provides deep nourishment, strengthening hair from the roots.

Nani's potli oil recipe for an all-round treatment

Winter hair care doesn’t get more traditional than this. Nani ke potli is a unique remedy that infuses oil with the goodness of natural ingredients like ginger, cloves and mustard seeds. The potent mix of these herbs can work wonders for scalp health, improve circulation and stimulate hair growth — all at once.

The potent mix of these herbs can work wonders for scalp health

Recipe: To make the potli oil, you’ll need crushed ginger, 4-5 cloves of garlic, 1 tsp mustard seeds, and mustard or olive oil. Place the crushed ginger, cloves, and mustard seeds in a small muslin cloth and tie it tightly to form a potli. Add the potli to a jar of your preferred oil (mustard or olive oil). Seal the jar and place it under the sun for seven days to allow the ingredients to infuse. Once ready, use the infused oil to massage your scalp for nourishment.

By incorporating these time-tested remedies into your winter hair care routine, you can combat hair fall and keep your hair healthy this chilly season.