Humidity woes? Experts share tips to manage acne and frizzy hair this monsoon season

Monsoon is here, and so is the humidity! And that can lead to the most annoying things one can experience — think frizzy and dry hair, skin breakouts, and acne. We speak to experts to know how you can tweak your beauty routine in the battle against breakouts, fungal infections, dullness and more, breezing through the rainy season with fresh, bright, and glowing skin and hair. Experts share tips to manage acne and frizzy hair this monsoon season(Photos: Adobe Stock)

For the skin

High humidity can cause a host of problems for both oily and dry skin.

For oily skin, the higher concentration of moisture in the air causes the skin to sweat more than usual. “This excess sweat mixes with sebum (an oily substance from the skin) and any dirt on the skin’s surface, thereby clogging pores and creating optimal conditions for acne-causing bacteria to thrive,” shares cosmetologist Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum.

Whereas dry skin becomes drier and more prone to itching due to the skin’s inability to retain moisture. As the air sweats more, it is eventually stripped of its natural oils, she adds.

While acne and breakouts are common at this time, bigger problems like clogged pores, bacterial overgrowth, fungal infections, miliaria (sweat rash) and greasy skin also occur.

A clear skin solution

Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle foaming or salicylic acid-based face wash.

Use lighter water- or gel-based products that are non-comedogenic, since these don’t clog pores or cause the skin to secrete more oil.

Avoid heavy makeup and occlusive products, and instead go for a lighter base.

Shower regularly and wear lighter cotton clothes to keep dry.

For the hair

The moisture in the air has a heavy impact on hair, affecting its structure. It may even cause the hydrogen bonds between hair’s keratin strands to disrupt, leading to frizz, curls, or waves. Dr Viral Desai, cosmetic, plastic and hair transplant surgeon, explains that the high moisture can cause dryness and brittleness, especially for already dry or damaged hair. Humidity can also cause shrinkage and loss of definition in curly hair, an increase in split ends and breakage.

The frizz-free fix

Use moisturising shampoos and conditioners, and apply a leave-in conditioner to lock in moisture. Add a weekly deep-conditioning hair mask to your routine.

Air dry your hair whenever possible. Don’t brush or comb wet hair to prevent breakage.

When styling with heat, use a heavy-duty heat protectant and apply an anti-frizz serum to tame flyaways.

Opt for protective styles like braids or buns to keep your hair contained and minimise frizz.

Sleep on a silk pillowcase to reduce friction.

Trim your hair regularly to remove split ends and prevent frizz.

Use a hat or umbrella when venturing out in humid or sunny conditions.

DIY monsoon masks

Dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj shares DIY hair and face mask recipes to help combat common monsoon skin and hair care woes.