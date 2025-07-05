Humidity woes? Experts share tips to manage acne and frizzy hair this monsoon season
Monsoon humidity affects skin and hair, increasing the risk of breakouts and frizz. Experts share tips to manage various skin and hair problems.
Monsoon is here, and so is the humidity! And that can lead to the most annoying things one can experience — think frizzy and dry hair, skin breakouts, and acne. We speak to experts to know how you can tweak your beauty routine in the battle against breakouts, fungal infections, dullness and more, breezing through the rainy season with fresh, bright, and glowing skin and hair.
For the skin
High humidity can cause a host of problems for both oily and dry skin.
For oily skin, the higher concentration of moisture in the air causes the skin to sweat more than usual. “This excess sweat mixes with sebum (an oily substance from the skin) and any dirt on the skin’s surface, thereby clogging pores and creating optimal conditions for acne-causing bacteria to thrive,” shares cosmetologist Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum.
Whereas dry skin becomes drier and more prone to itching due to the skin’s inability to retain moisture. As the air sweats more, it is eventually stripped of its natural oils, she adds.
While acne and breakouts are common at this time, bigger problems like clogged pores, bacterial overgrowth, fungal infections, miliaria (sweat rash) and greasy skin also occur.
A clear skin solution
- Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle foaming or salicylic acid-based face wash.
- Use lighter water- or gel-based products that are non-comedogenic, since these don’t clog pores or cause the skin to secrete more oil.
- Avoid heavy makeup and occlusive products, and instead go for a lighter base.
Shower regularly and wear lighter cotton clothes to keep dry.
For the hair
The moisture in the air has a heavy impact on hair, affecting its structure. It may even cause the hydrogen bonds between hair’s keratin strands to disrupt, leading to frizz, curls, or waves. Dr Viral Desai, cosmetic, plastic and hair transplant surgeon, explains that the high moisture can cause dryness and brittleness, especially for already dry or damaged hair. Humidity can also cause shrinkage and loss of definition in curly hair, an increase in split ends and breakage.
The frizz-free fix
- Use moisturising shampoos and conditioners, and apply a leave-in conditioner to lock in moisture. Add a weekly deep-conditioning hair mask to your routine.
- Air dry your hair whenever possible. Don’t brush or comb wet hair to prevent breakage.
- When styling with heat, use a heavy-duty heat protectant and apply an anti-frizz serum to tame flyaways.
- Opt for protective styles like braids or buns to keep your hair contained and minimise frizz.
- Sleep on a silk pillowcase to reduce friction.
- Trim your hair regularly to remove split ends and prevent frizz.
- Use a hat or umbrella when venturing out in humid or sunny conditions.
DIY monsoon masks
Dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj shares DIY hair and face mask recipes to help combat common monsoon skin and hair care woes.
- For oily scalp: Make a cocktail of apple cider vinegar with water in a 1:1 ratio and leave it on your scalp and roots after applying shampoo. Keep it on like a conditioner while you shower and rinse off with water. Use twice a week to combat the stickiness.
- For dry hair: Apply curd and aloe vera gel on your scalp for 15 to 30 minutes, then rinse off with shampoo to retain the moisture.
- For the face: Use an ubtan in the correct ratio to fight the acne, black pores, whiteheads and other bacterial infections. The ideal cocktail should be multani mitti (fuller’s earth), white sandalwood, red sandalwood, and turmeric in a 1:1:1:0.10 ratio. Add a drop of lemon juice for oily skin, and honey for dry skin. Mix everything and apply to your face. Wait for 10-12 minutes, then rinse off with cold water.