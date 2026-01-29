If Karan Johar’s digital detox inspired you, here are all the tips and strength you need

In an age where “always-on” digital culture is increasingly being linked to burnout, stepping away from screens is becoming a conscious choice for many. Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest name to do just that. On Monday night, Karan took to Instagram Stories to announce a week-long break from social media.

And Karan isn’t alone. Several celebrities, including singer Neha Kakkar, comedian Zakir Khan and actor Ronit Roy, have also recently spoken about taking similar breaks.

But while the idea of a digital detox sounds appealing, actually staying away from your phone can be challenging. What do you do when the urge to check notifications or scroll through social media becomes overwhelming?

Bengaluru-based content creator Michelle Varghese suggests a simple and effective alternative. Instead of reaching for your phone, she recommends learning how to solve a Sudoku as a way to redirect your focus.

Dr VU Karthikeyan, Consultant Psychiatrist and Cognitive Behavioural Therapist, outlines habits to follow: “No phone before bed, no phone after waking up, no phone in the bathroom, and no phone while eating.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, explains that the key lies in distinguishing between need and habit. “When you feel like checking your phone again and again, ask yourself, ‘Do I really need it now?’ Many times, it’s just a habit. Take a deep breath, drink some water, or move a little. The feeling will slowly go away if you don’t touch the phone immediately,” she says.