If Karan Johar’s digital detox inspired you, here are all the tips and strength you need
As social media burnout drives many towards a digital detox, experts explain how to do it the right way.
In an age where “always-on” digital culture is increasingly being linked to burnout, stepping away from screens is becoming a conscious choice for many. Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest name to do just that. On Monday night, Karan took to Instagram Stories to announce a week-long break from social media.
And Karan isn’t alone. Several celebrities, including singer Neha Kakkar, comedian Zakir Khan and actor Ronit Roy, have also recently spoken about taking similar breaks.
But while the idea of a digital detox sounds appealing, actually staying away from your phone can be challenging. What do you do when the urge to check notifications or scroll through social media becomes overwhelming?
Bengaluru-based content creator Michelle Varghese suggests a simple and effective alternative. Instead of reaching for your phone, she recommends learning how to solve a Sudoku as a way to redirect your focus.
Dr VU Karthikeyan, Consultant Psychiatrist and Cognitive Behavioural Therapist, outlines habits to follow: “No phone before bed, no phone after waking up, no phone in the bathroom, and no phone while eating.”
Echoing this sentiment, Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, explains that the key lies in distinguishing between need and habit. “When you feel like checking your phone again and again, ask yourself, ‘Do I really need it now?’ Many times, it’s just a habit. Take a deep breath, drink some water, or move a little. The feeling will slowly go away if you don’t touch the phone immediately,” she says.
She also emphasises that a digital detox doesn’t need to be extreme to be effective. “One week is good, like Karan is doing, but do it in a planned way. Inform family and work people. Fix one or two times to check the phone, she adds.
Suggesting healthier replacements, she notes, “Replace phone time with activities such as morning walk, temple visit, exercise, music, writing. In our Indian homes, just sitting and talking helps a lot. Detox works when you are kind to yourself.”
Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director, Psychiatry at Asian Hospital, reassures that phone cravings are common and not a cause for concern. She advises creating physical distance from your device. “Try to keep the phone a little far from you. When you feel the urge to use your phone, tell yourself to wait for five minutes. In that time, do something else, like talking to someone. Distract your mind. When your mind is busy, the urge automatically reduces. The craving will go away.”
How to practise a digital detox
- Keep your phone away during certain moments in the day: before bed, after waking up, in the bathroom, and while eating.
- When the urge to check your phone arises, pause, take a deep breath, wait five minutes, and redirect your attention.
- Replace screen time with meaningful activities, such as walking, exercising, writing, listening to music, solving puzzles or spending time talking with family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkshita Prakash
Akshita Prakash writes on fashion, health, food and lifestyle for Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.