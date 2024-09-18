Kate Winslet gets testosterone therapy at 48: Pros and cons

Kate Winslet, the celebrated actor of Titanic, recently shared her experience with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) during a podcast interview. As she approached her late 40s, she discussed how the therapy helped restore her sex drive. “Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be issues with their thyroid,” she explained on the September 10 episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day. “There could also be issues with your testosterone levels.” As the actor approached her late 40s, she discussed how the therapy helped restore her sex drive.

Winslet emphasized that many people don’t realize women produce testosterone too, albeit in smaller amounts. “When it runs out—like eggs—it’s gone,” she noted. “Once it's gone, you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done. You’ll feel sexy again.”

Testosterone Therapy

Testosterone therapy involves supplementing testosterone, a hormone predominantly produced in men’s testes and, in smaller amounts, in women’s ovaries. According to Dr. Anamika Kawatra, a gynecologist and obstetrician at Rainbow Hospital, “TRT for women has gained attention, but it’s essential to understand its pros and cons before deciding.”

Dr. Rajeev Sood, Chairman of Urology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, explains that TRT can be administered through injections, patches, gels, or implants. However, Dr. Nancy Nagpal, a consultant gynecologist, Salubritas Medcentre, warns that there are currently no established guidelines for this treatment in India, so careful consideration is necessary.

Why do people use testosterone therapy?

Low testosterone (Hypogonadism): In men, testosterone levels naturally decline with age. Some may experience significantly low levels, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, low libido, depression, and decreased muscle mass.

Menopause or hormonal imbalance in women: Women might seek TRT during menopause or due to conditions affecting their hormone balance. It increases their libido and sex drive.

Is Testosterone Therapy safe?

TRT can be safe when conducted under medical supervision, but it carries risks that need to be monitored. Healthcare providers typically oversee testosterone levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, and prostate health during therapy to prevent complications.

Pros:

Improved mood and energy: Many users report alleviated depression, anxiety, and fatigue.

Increased libido and sexual function: Many men experience enhanced sex drive and performance.

Muscle mass and bone density: Testosterone can increase muscle strength and improve bone density, potentially reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Cognitive function: Some studies suggest that balanced testosterone levels may enhance focus and cognitive abilities.

Cons:

Cardiovascular risks: There’s ongoing debate about whether TRT increases the risk of heart attacks or strokes, especially in older men.

Prostate health concerns: Testosterone may stimulate the growth of prostate cancer cells or cause benign prostate enlargement.

Sleep apnea: TRT can worsen existing sleep apnea or lead to new cases in some users.

Mood changes: Some individuals may experience mood swings, irritability, or increased aggression.

Testicular shrinkage: Prolonged use can lead to reduced natural testosterone production, resulting in testicular shrinkage.