Khaki queens: Strong, fit and unstoppable

They don’t rely on protein powders, fancy diets or supplements — just a simple diet of daal, roti, chawal, fruits and vegetables, paired with discipline and resilience. These Delhi Police officers have made fitness their strength, proving that a healthy body and mind can overcome any challenge. From defeating an incurable disease through yoga to excelling in sports after a life-altering accident and winning championships without a mentor, their journeys inspire. This Women’s Day, we celebrate their unstoppable spirit. “We are proud to see women excelling in various fields from Delhi Police Academy. They are not just breaking barriers but also motivating others to come forward and showcase their talents. I appreciate their spirit and determination,” says Chhaya Sharma, Special CP, Training Division. Suman(centre), 53-years-old, won two gold medals in the Masters Athletics Championship and the Veterans Sports & Games Championship in 2024

Living her passion for sports in her 50s

“Age is just a number when your will is strong.”

“I joined Delhi Police as a constable in 1994, and by 1995, I was leading parades as a commander. Fitness has always been a part of me. Back in Hisar, I cycled 8km daily to train for shot put and long jump, winning gold medals in school and college. But after marriage and children, I left sports — though sports never left me. In 2023, my daughter-in-law encouraged me to return to athletics. It wasn’t easy at first, but I pushed through. In 2024, I won two gold medals in the Masters Athletics Championship and the Veterans Sports & Games Championship. That boosted my confidence and now I train harder than ever. I’m currently in Bengaluru for another championship and determined to keep going. My fitness mantra is simple — follow an Indian diet, sleep on time, meditate and practice daily. The respect I get from my Delhi Police seniors, especially Chhaya Sharma (special CP), and the encouragement from my fellow athletes keep me motivated. Umr sirf ek ginti hai, irade mazboot hone chahiye — I will never leave sports again.”

Suman Malik, 53, Sub-Inspector

Anshu joined the Delhi Police as a head constable and continued training at the CRPF Camp, Police Training Academy.

Beating disability to chase her dreams

“A truck crushed my body, but not my spirit.”

“In class 10, a truck hit me while I was returning from school, leaving me paralysed from the waist down. I fell into deep depression for two years. But when my parents got me a wheelchair, I took my first step towards independence. Paralympian Deepa Malik became my inspiration. I read about her journey, it gave me the strength to resume my studies and take up javelin throw. Last year, I joined the Delhi Police as a head constable and continued training at the CRPF Camp, Police Training Academy. With consistent practice, a simple diet and a disciplined routine, I won a silver medal at the National Championship in Goa. Now, I train daily for hours, never skipping a session. I’m preparing for the World Grand Prix and Khelo India — and I won’t stop until I make my country proud.”

Anshu Mor, 25, Head Constable

In December last year, Renu won the title, completing all nine challenges in record time (10 min).

Winning without a mentor

“No coach, no special training — just determination and hard work”

“I started my career at the Police Training Academy as a commando. Fitness and sports have always been my passion. In 2023, I saw male officers training for sports events and decided to join them. I walked up to the senior-most officer and asked if I could train too. He simply nodded. I had no mentor, no structured training. I learned by observing, practising and asking questions. I never thought of competing—until a teammate suggested I enter the Mr/Ms Fit Haryana competition. I laughed, thinking, Yeh log strict diet aur hardcore training karte hain, main casual sessions mein kaise jeet sakti hoon? But he insisted, so I signed up. To my surprise, I won silver in 2023. Competing against professionally trained athletes made me realise that mindset matters more than anything. This pushed me to work harder. By December the next year, I won the title, completing all nine challenges in record time (10 min). Mann banalo toh kuch bhi mumkin hai — if you set your mind to something, no force in the world can stop you.”

Renu Meena, 28, Constable

Yoga has completely healed Sunil

Beating the unbeatable through yoga

“Doctors said there was no cure, but yoga proved them wrong”

“In 2009, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic neurological disorder. Despite years of medication, my condition worsened, leading to numbness in my legs. The doctors prescribed steroids and painful injections every alternate day, but nothing worked. One day, I met a young boy in a wheelchair who had the same condition. Despite never missing his treatment, he was still bound to his wheelchair. That shook me to my core. I realized that medicines weren’t the cure—I needed a different approach. That’s when I turned to yoga. I went to Patanjali to learn, read extensively on the subject, and practiced daily. Over the last ten years, I haven’t had a single seizure. Yoga has completely healed me. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I taught yoga to others, and many trainees recovered faster. Since 2019, I’ve conducted over 100 yoga sessions across the Delhi Police, earning multiple accolades — even Baba Ramdev appreciated my journey. Medical science may not have had a cure, but yoga made the impossible possible.”

Sunil Lamba, 33, ACP