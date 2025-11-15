Feeling puffy? This fun 6-minute morning bounce routine will get your lymphatic drainage going

What if we told you all it’ll take to instantly replace the morning grogginess, puffiness and bloat with genuine energy and a fat side of dopamine is a bubbly routine that’ll last as long as your favourite song (and a half)? That’s what sports, nutrition and wellness influencer Jeanne, who goes by @jeanne.arte on Instagram, asserts. Feeling puffy? Fun 6-minute morning routine to get your lymphatic drainage going (Photo: iStock)

Jeanne promises that this rather easy routine boosts energy, enables a lymphatic flush, resets your nervous system and quickens metabolism and fat loss.

Perform the following six moves in sequence, each for 60 seconds every morning, for the best results.

Body jumps

What it does: This move wakes up every cell in the body, boosting circulation as well as movement of fluid through the lymphs.

How to do it: Keep your legs and arms comfortably apart. Maintain strong posture (though keep your limbs fluid) and simply bob up and down rapidly. This move is more about momentum than speed.

Gentle jumps with hip turns

What it does: This move unwinds fascia in the hips and spine, improves digestion and mobilises fat burning energy in the core.

How to do it: Building up from the first move, this one requires you to be more limp in the body as you turn your torso left and right, the turns being swift and plenty within the minute. Use your arms for momentum.

Trunk twists

What it does: This move wrings out fascia around the organs, drains lymph, balances hormones, lowers inflammation and burns fat.

How to do it: Softly bend your form at the knees, take your palms against your chest firmly. In a hunched but strongly held position swing the upper half of your body, upwards towards your extreme right and extreme left.

Arms up and down

What it does: This move opens up the chest, pumps oxygen and clears stagnation leading to faster metabolism and upped energy.

How to do it: Keep your body stiff maintaining strong posture and simply flap your hands up and down in one continuous movement. You should feel some pressure on your lower back as momentum builds on this move.

Body waves

What it does: This move resets the spine and nervous system and activates the deep lymph channels leading to stress release and fat burn.

How to do it: Softly bend at the knees, hinging your posture from it. Keep your arms limp and take them and your torso up in a big sweeping movement proceeding to dump the momentum downward. Don’t straighten your knees during this move.

Arm swings

What it does: This move stimulates fascia lines and lymph in the arms and chest, boosts immunity and accelerates calorie burn.

How to do it: Still softly hinging from the knees, use your lower back (slightly lowered) to sweep your arms (kept limp) towards the extreme right and the extreme left. Focus on building momentum for this minute.

Are you ready to flow and bounce your morning to a lighter and brighter day?