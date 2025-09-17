Manushi Chhillar ventures into healthcare with SOMA Wellness, co-founded by her father Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar

Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar has announced her foray into healthcare entrepreneurship with the launch of SOMA Wellness, a regenerative medicine and wellness center in Mumbai. She has co-founded the venture alongside her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, who serves as the clinic’s Medical Director. Manushi Chhillar

With a strong academic background in medical studies and healthcare, Manushi Chhillar, who was training to become a doctor before stepping into the limelight, aims to bridge global medical expertise with Indian healthcare needs. SOMA Wellness introduces evidence-based regenerative medicine treatments that were previously accessible only in leading centers across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

SOMA Wellness has been established to deliver personalized, internationally practiced treatment protocols tailored to each individual. Its services focus on reversing chronic conditions, optimizing hormonal balance, managing weight and age-related challenges and restoring vitality and long-term wellness.

Each client undergoes a comprehensive health evaluation, including analysis of blood profiles, intolerances, genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. The clinic then designs a customized treatment plan that integrates nutrition, lifestyle, and targeted therapies, ensuring that no two individuals, even with the same condition, receive the same approach.

Speaking about her new venture, Manushi said, “SOMA has been a passion project for me. I have grown up with the values of helping people live healthier lives through medical science, inspired by my father’s decades of practice. India deserves world-class, evidence-based wellness care that looks at the whole person-mind, body, and history. At SOMA, we are pioneering that shift with medical science-backed protocols designed for each individual. As a medical student myself, I plan to continue contributing meaningfully to SOMA’s journey.”

Founded on over 30 years of research and clinical practice in preventive and regenerative medicine, SOMA Wellness marks Manushi Chhillar’s successful transition from being a global pageantry icon to healthcare entrepreneur.