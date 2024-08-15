Are your seasonings safe? Microplastics in sugar, salt and their substitutes

Salt and sugar are the most important ingredients in our daily food consumption. They are the key elements in all food items and the reason behind the overall taste and nutrition. However, they can be the source of ailments in our bodies as well. According to a recent study, microplastics are found in all Indian brands of sugar and salt which can lead to potential damage to the functioning of the human body in the long run. Microplastics in sugar and salt brands impose various health risks.

Microplastics are small plastic particles, found in big to small brands of salt and sugar according to a study conducted by the environmental research organisation, Toxics Link ranging from 0.1 mm to 5 mm in the forms of fibre, pellets, films and fragments. They can lead to multiple dangerous health risks in the long run.

Dr Amit Upadhayay, Senior Consultant - Oncology and Hemato-oncology at PSRI Hospital shares his insights on the ways microplastics cause harm to the digestive system and overall metabolism. “Once the microplastics enter and get stuck inside the gut, they can lead to local inflammation. They alter the gut's microbiology, kill the healthy bacteria present and replace them with other harmful ones, leading to digestion problems and cancer development as well,” he adds.

Microplastics tend to accumulate inside the body over time because there is no way of natural excretion, causing a long-term settlement in the blood, gut and brain. They lead to various toxicities, adverse effects on immunity, further metabolic problems, heart attacks and impaired growth and development.

According to Dr Vibhu Kawatra, Pulmonologist, paediatrician and allergy specialist at Rainbow Hospital, microplastics can carry harmful chemicals such as heavy metals, pesticides, and persistent organic pollutants. Prolonged exposure to these toxins may lead to systemic toxicity, affecting organs such as the liver, kidneys, and nervous system. “Continuous ingestion of microplastics may disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to long-term consequences for digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health. This disruption could also impact metabolic health and contribute to conditions like obesity and diabetes,” he adds.

Consumption of microplastics in childhood can lead to impaired cognitive problems, brain development and neurotoxicities. In the early stages of growth, the immune system is being developed and excessive consumption of microplastics can lead to various health diseases such as ADHD, behavioural and development problems, and endocrine disruption. In the case of pregnant women, there can be chances of growth impairment of the fetus developing inside the womb as microplastic particles can get stuck inside the placenta.

Use glass containers for storage.

Dr Nancy Nagpal, Consultant Gynaecologist at Salubritas Medcentre suggests avoiding using plastic at all costs. “Storing food items in glass or metal containers instead of plastic ones is a great way to reduce exposure to microplastics. Avoid using plastic water bottles and plastic bags while buying fresh fruits and vegetables. Keeping a regular check on cleanliness is also as important when cooking,” she adds.

Use herbs and spices to add flavour.

Alternatives to these salt and sugar brands can be to use different herbs and spices such as basil, oregano, onion powder, cumin powder, cilantro, parsley etc. to add flavour to your dishes. “Mineral salts like rock salt come from ancient deposits and may have less risk of microplastic contamination compared to sea salt. For sugar, organic sugar may have a lower risk of microplastic contamination compared to conventionally processed sugars. Opting for raw or minimally processed sugars, such as raw cane sugar or turbinado sugar, which may be less likely to contain microplastics than highly processed white sugars,” suggests Dr Vibhu Kawatra.

Reducing exposure to microplastics as much as possible can be beneficial to overall health and development.